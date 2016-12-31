Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Special Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Special Playlist

December 31st, 2016

Song Title

Artist

Album

Year

Hour1

Every Giant Will Fall

Rend Collective

As Family We Go

2016

Joy Of The Lord

Rend Collective

As Family We Go

2016

My Victory

Crowder

American Prodigal

2016

Great Rejoicing

Crowder

American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)

2016

I Know Who You Are

Planetshakers

Momentum

2016

Faith

Citizens & Saints

A Mirror Dimly

2016

You Are In Control

Seth & Nirva

Never Alone

2016

You Are With Me

Seth & Nirva

Never Alone

2016

Where You Are

Hillsong Young & Free

(TBD)

2016

Real Love

Hillsong Young & Free

Youth Revival

2016

Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

Let It Echo (Heaven Fall) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

You Hold It All (Every Mountain)

Newsboys

Love Riot

2016

Hour2

Your Love Is Wild

Zealand Worship

Your Love Is Wild

2016

Pieces

Chris August

Pieces

2016

Remember

Passion

Salvations Tide Is Rising

2016

The Same Power

Michael W. Smith

Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)

2016

For Your Glory

David Curtis

One Voice

2016

You Come Running

Travis Ryan

Until My Voice Is Gone

2016

The Beating Of My Heart

Jared Anderson

(TBD)

2016

Deeper

Meredith Andrews

Deeper

2016

Glory

Meredith Andrews

Deeper

2016

Like a Fire (feat. Steffany Gretzinger)

Sean Feucht

The Things We Did at First

2016

Open Hands (feat. Mac Powell Of Third Day)

Laura Story

Open Hands

2016

God Of Calvary

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)

2016

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight

2016

Joy to the World-The King Is Coming

Christy Nockels

The Thrill of Hope

2016

O Little Town (The Glory of Christmas)

Matt Redman

These Christmas Lights

2016

O Come To The Altar

Elevation Worship

Here As In Heaven

2016

Hour3

Resurrecting

Elevation Worship

Here as in Heaven

2016

Your Love Awakens Me

Phil Wickham

Children Of God

2016

Children of God

Phil Wickham

Children of God

2016

Hallelujah

Casting Crowns

The Very Next Thing

2016

Christ In Me

Jeremy Camp

I Will Follow

2016

Let There Be Light

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

Let There Be Light – Single

2016

The Lion And The Lamb

Big Daddy Weave

Beautiful Offerings

2016

Awakening (feat. Austin Sisk)

Valleypoint Worship

You Call My Name

2016

Son Was Lifted Up (feat. Brian Johnson)

Leeland

Invisible

2016

Invisible

Leeland

Invisible

2016

Have It All

Bethel Music & Brian Johnson

Have It All

2016

Hour4

Faithful to the End (Live)

Bethel Music, Hannah McClure & Paul McClure

Have It All (Live)

2016

I Surrender

All Sons & Daughters

I Surrender

2016

O Praise The Name

Hillsong Worship

Open Heaven River Wild

2016

We Believe

Steven Curtis Chapman

Worship And Believe

2016

One True God

Steven Curtis Chapman

Worship And Believe

2016

Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

God with Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt) [Live]

Jesus Culture

Let It Echo (Live)

2016

I Will Worship You

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

2016

Your Mercy

Paul Baloche

Your Mercy

2016

You Redeem

Aaron Shust

2016

Live Alive (live)

Rend Collective

Campfire II-Simplicity

2016

Take My Life (And Let It Be)

Chris Tomlin

WOW Hymns

2004

This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)

Bethel Live

For The Sake Of The World

2012




