Praise & Worship Show Special Playlist
|
Song Title
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
Hour1
|
Every Giant Will Fall
|
Rend Collective
|
As Family We Go
|
2016
|
Joy Of The Lord
|
Rend Collective
|
As Family We Go
|
2016
|
My Victory
|
Crowder
|
American Prodigal
|
2016
|
Great Rejoicing
|
Crowder
|
American Prodigal (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016
|
I Know Who You Are
|
Planetshakers
|
Momentum
|
2016
|
Faith
|
Citizens & Saints
|
A Mirror Dimly
|
2016
|
You Are In Control
|
Seth & Nirva
|
Never Alone
|
2016
|
You Are With Me
|
Seth & Nirva
|
Never Alone
|
2016
|
Where You Are
|
Hillsong Young & Free
|
(TBD)
|
2016
|
Real Love
|
Hillsong Young & Free
|
Youth Revival
|
2016
|
Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
Let It Echo (Heaven Fall) [feat. Chris Quilala] [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
You Hold It All (Every Mountain)
|
Newsboys
|
Love Riot
|
2016
|
Hour2
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
Zealand Worship
|
Your Love Is Wild
|
2016
|
Pieces
|
Chris August
|
Pieces
|
2016
|
Remember
|
Passion
|
Salvations Tide Is Rising
|
2016
|
The Same Power
|
Michael W. Smith
|
Sovereign (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016
|
For Your Glory
|
David Curtis
|
One Voice
|
2016
|
You Come Running
|
Travis Ryan
|
Until My Voice Is Gone
|
2016
|
The Beating Of My Heart
|
Jared Anderson
|
(TBD)
|
2016
|
Deeper
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Deeper
|
2016
|
Glory
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Deeper
|
2016
|
Like a Fire (feat. Steffany Gretzinger)
|
Sean Feucht
|
The Things We Did at First
|
2016
|
Open Hands (feat. Mac Powell Of Third Day)
|
Laura Story
|
Open Hands
|
2016
|
God Of Calvary
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Never Lose Sight (Deluxe Edition)
|
2016
|
Jesus
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Never Lose Sight
|
2016
|
Joy to the World-The King Is Coming
|
Christy Nockels
|
The Thrill of Hope
|
2016
|
O Little Town (The Glory of Christmas)
|
Matt Redman
|
These Christmas Lights
|
2016
|
O Come To The Altar
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here As In Heaven
|
2016
|
Hour3
|
Resurrecting
|
Elevation Worship
|
Here as in Heaven
|
2016
|
Your Love Awakens Me
|
Phil Wickham
|
Children Of God
|
2016
|
Children of God
|
Phil Wickham
|
Children of God
|
2016
|
Hallelujah
|
Casting Crowns
|
The Very Next Thing
|
2016
|
Christ In Me
|
Jeremy Camp
|
I Will Follow
|
2016
|
Let There Be Light
|
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
|
Let There Be Light – Single
|
2016
|
The Lion And The Lamb
|
Big Daddy Weave
|
Beautiful Offerings
|
2016
|
Awakening (feat. Austin Sisk)
|
Valleypoint Worship
|
You Call My Name
|
2016
|
Son Was Lifted Up (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Leeland
|
Invisible
|
2016
|
Invisible
|
Leeland
|
Invisible
|
2016
|
Have It All
|
Bethel Music & Brian Johnson
|
Have It All
|
2016
|
Hour4
|
Faithful to the End (Live)
|
Bethel Music, Hannah McClure & Paul McClure
|
Have It All (Live)
|
2016
|
I Surrender
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
I Surrender
|
2016
|
O Praise The Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
Open Heaven River Wild
|
2016
|
We Believe
|
Steven Curtis Chapman
|
Worship And Believe
|
2016
|
One True God
|
Steven Curtis Chapman
|
Worship And Believe
|
2016
|
Set Me Ablaze (feat. Katie Torwalt) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
God with Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt) [Live]
|
Jesus Culture
|
Let It Echo (Live)
|
2016
|
I Will Worship You
|
Paul Baloche
|
Your Mercy
|
2016
|
Your Mercy
|
Paul Baloche
|
Your Mercy
|
2016
|
You Redeem
|
Aaron Shust
|
2016
|
Live Alive (live)
|
Rend Collective
|
Campfire II-Simplicity
|
2016
|
Take My Life (And Let It Be)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
WOW Hymns
|
2004
|
This Is What You Do (feat. William Matthews)
|
Bethel Live
|
For The Sake Of The World
|
2012