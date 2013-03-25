Redo Your View Contest
Is there a room in your home that could use a little help? WJTL and Grauer’s Paint & Decorating Center present: the “Redo Your View” contest! We’re going to give away 4 $200 gift cards to Grauer’s Paint & Decorating Center in Lancaster and Lititz so that our winners will have everything they need to repaint and redo their rooms! Click here for more details and to fill out the entry form!
RULES, etc.:
*One entry per household, please.
*Winners will be selected at random from all of those that qualify.
*If you’ve won a prize from WJTL valued over $100 in the past year, you are not eligible for this contest.
*If you won in this contest last year, your household is not eligible to enter.
*Consult our official contest rules here.
*Comments left on this blog DO NOT count as entries in this contest!
Family room has not been painted for many years and the dogs have scratched what is left. Thank you.
Our bedroom. We had water damage and had to fix the roof, but now need to paint the room again
down stairs bathroom is falling apart
We want to redo our bedroom and make it a special place for just us.
ill take any room house hasnt been painted in 13yrs..
Hi I just entered the Redo Your view contest for my 11yr old daughter I painted her room like 5yrs ago pink and purple and she never liked it which I didnt know and now this coming school yr she will be entering the middle school and it would be awesome to redo her room the colors she likes. Blessings to all and the winners.
We have the most ugly bedroom in our home, from when years ago, we opened the wall up between our two boys rooms , so they could have one big space. Half the room is currently an ugly dark red that is peeling and didnt go on nicely when painted. There is also old wallpaper border running around the wall opening, and peeling blue paint. It is hideous. The boys are now 18 and 22, college kids, and we need to make this a new, inviting, adult-looking space for them to live in , and come home to, respectively
We will be doing some painting and renovations on our foyer this summer, and the gift of winning this gift card would greatly ease our tight budget! Blessings to all, and thank you so much to Grauer’s and JTL for the opportunity for someone to win this blessing!
A couple of days ago we found an infestation of carpendar ants behind our paneling and behind our walls. The whole room has to be torn apart and redone.
Our master bedroom is in need of some TLC . We have taken care of our children’s rooms but not ours.