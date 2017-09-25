See You At The Pole This Wednesday!

ANN D’ALESSANDRO-

See You At The Pole 2017 is this Wednesday, September 27th! This year’s theme is “Fix Our Eyes” – Hebrews 12:2

For over 25 years, See You at the Pole has been about one simple act—prayer. SYATP is still about students uniting themselves in prayer before God interceding for their generation.

Be sure to listen to WJTL for call-ins from staff in the morning. You will also have the opportunity to call-in and report on SYATP at your school! Call the Listener Hotline number at 717-397-8090 and leave a message. You can find a lot of information about “See You At The Pole; Fix Our Eyes” on their website – http://syatp.com/