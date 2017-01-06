Some Sort Of Rock Show
January 6th, 2017
Here’s the handcrafted playlist for the January 6th-8th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Warm Up – NF
- Everybody Lose Your Mind – Family Force 5
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Shook – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Rebuild Your Love – The Great Transparency
- Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
- Staring At the Sun – Roelant
- Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
- Feel Invincible – Skillet
- Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE
- All Hands On Deck – Awake O Sleeper
- Tear It Up – Kutless
- Run – Kutless
Hour 2
- Erase – Disciple
- In Too Deep – Seventh Day Slumber
- Breathe Again (Ft. Matty Mullins) – Spoken
- Fight To Win – Decyfer Down
- Way You Love Me – XXI
- Noises – Mike Mains & The Branches
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Aftermath – Fever Fever
- I’m So Happy – Hokus Pick
- The Change – AsWeAre
- If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot
- Gonna Be Alright – Rhett Walker Band
- Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
- Set Sail – Attaboy
- Prove It (Ft KB)- Crowder