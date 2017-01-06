Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

January 6th, 2017

Here’s the handcrafted playlist for the January 6th-8th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Warm Up – NF
  2. Everybody Lose Your Mind – Family Force 5
  3. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  4. Shook – Thousand Foot Krutch
  5. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  6. Rebuild Your Love – The Great Transparency
  7. Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
  8. Staring At the Sun – Roelant
  9. Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
  10. Feel Invincible – Skillet
  11. Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE
  12. All Hands On Deck – Awake O Sleeper
  13. Tear It Up – Kutless
  14. Run – Kutless

Hour 2

  1. Erase – Disciple
  2. In Too Deep – Seventh Day Slumber
  3. Breathe Again (Ft. Matty Mullins) – Spoken
  4. Fight To Win – Decyfer Down
  5. Way You Love Me – XXI
  6. Noises – Mike Mains & The Branches
  7. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  8. Aftermath – Fever Fever
  9. I’m So Happy – Hokus Pick
  10. The Change – AsWeAre
  11. If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot
  12. Gonna Be Alright – Rhett Walker Band
  13. Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
  14. Set Sail – Attaboy
  15. Prove It  (Ft KB)- Crowder



