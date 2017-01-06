Here’s the handcrafted playlist for the January 6th-8th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

Warm Up – NF Everybody Lose Your Mind – Family Force 5 Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh Shook – Thousand Foot Krutch Wash Away – As We Ascend Rebuild Your Love – The Great Transparency Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind Staring At the Sun – Roelant Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White Feel Invincible – Skillet Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE All Hands On Deck – Awake O Sleeper Tear It Up – Kutless Run – Kutless

Hour 2