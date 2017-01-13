Some Sort Of Rock Show
January 13th, 2017
The handcrafted playlist for the January 13th/15th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
- Never Looking Back – WAKE UP SUNDAY
- Hurricane – Thrice
- Take a Bow – Flagship Armada
- Still Breathing – Veridia
- We’re Alright – Hawk Nelson
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- True Faith – Anberlin
- Tear It Up – Kutless
- Shine A Light – Silverline
- Pathways – Foreverlin
- I’m Not Running Away From This – Hearts Like Lions
- Erase – Disciple
- Knocked Down – Disciple
- Bring It On – Seventh Day Slumber
Hour 2
- Push – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Warm Up – NF
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- My Hippocratic Oath – Philmont
- Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Lay It Down – Jars Of Clay
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Resuscitate Me – Remedy Drive
- Activate – Stellar Kart
- Bummin’ – Relient K
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Awake and Alive – Skillet
- Prove It – Crowder
- Free – Switchfoot
- Flood & Famine – About the Author