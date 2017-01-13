Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

January 13th, 2017

The handcrafted playlist for the January 13th/15th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
  2. Never Looking Back – WAKE UP SUNDAY
  3. Hurricane – Thrice
  4. Take a Bow – Flagship Armada
  5. Still Breathing – Veridia
  6. We’re Alright – Hawk Nelson
  7. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  8. True Faith – Anberlin
  9. Tear It Up – Kutless
  10. Shine A Light – Silverline
  11. Pathways – Foreverlin
  12. I’m Not Running Away From This – Hearts Like Lions
  13. Erase – Disciple
  14. Knocked Down – Disciple
  15. Bring It On – Seventh Day Slumber

Hour 2

  1. Push – Thousand Foot Krutch
  2. Warm Up – NF
  3. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  4. My Hippocratic Oath – Philmont
  5. Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE
  6. Lay It Down – Jars Of Clay
  7. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  8. Resuscitate Me – Remedy Drive
  9. Activate – Stellar Kart
  10. Bummin’ – Relient K
  11. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  12. Awake and Alive – Skillet
  13. Prove It – Crowder
  14. Free – Switchfoot
  15. Flood & Famine – About the Author