Some Sort Of Rock Show
January 20th, 2017
Playlist for the January 20th and 22nd episode:
Hour 1
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Have It All – Lybecker
- Make Your Move – Hearts Like Lions
- The Fallback – Sumerlin
- Push – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Pushover – Manafest
- If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot
- The Change (feat. Beacon Light) – Bread of Stone
- The Window – Plain Cities
- You Never Fail Me – Me In Motion
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- More Of You – Matty Mullins
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Never Let Me Go – Family Force 5
- The Maze – Light45
Hour 2
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Fall On Your Knees – David Crowder Band
- You Remain – Foreverlin
- Bottle Rocket – House of Heroes
- Tear It Up – Kutless
- Ride With Me – Decyfer Down
- Warm Up – NF
- Sidelines – Lecrae
- New and Improved – Mayfair Laundry
- Still Breathing – Veridia
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Beyond The Stars – Spoken
- Erase – Disciple
- Die For You – RED
- Hurricane – Thrice