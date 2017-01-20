Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

January 20th, 2017

Playlist for the January 20th and 22nd episode:

Hour 1

  1. The Change – AsWeAre
  2. Have It All – Lybecker
  3. Make Your Move – Hearts Like Lions
  4. The Fallback – Sumerlin
  5. Push – Thousand Foot Krutch
  6. Pushover – Manafest
  7. If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot
  8. The Change (feat. Beacon Light) – Bread of Stone
  9. The Window – Plain Cities
  10. You Never Fail Me – Me In Motion
  11. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  12. More Of You – Matty Mullins
  13. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  14. Never Let Me Go – Family Force 5
  15. The Maze – Light45

Hour 2

  1. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  2. Fall On Your Knees – David Crowder Band
  3. You Remain – Foreverlin
  4. Bottle Rocket – House of Heroes
  5. Tear It Up – Kutless
  6. Ride With Me – Decyfer Down
  7. Warm Up – NF
  8. Sidelines – Lecrae
  9. New and Improved – Mayfair Laundry
  10. Still Breathing – Veridia
  11. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  12. Beyond The Stars – Spoken
  13. Erase – Disciple
  14. Die For You – RED
  15. Hurricane – Thrice