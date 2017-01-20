Some Sort Of Rock Show

Playlist for the January 20th and 22nd episode:

Hour 1

The Change – AsWeAre

Have It All – Lybecker

Make Your Move – Hearts Like Lions

The Fallback – Sumerlin

Push – Thousand Foot Krutch

Pushover – Manafest

If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot

The Change (feat. Beacon Light) – Bread of Stone

The Window – Plain Cities

You Never Fail Me – Me In Motion

Wash Away – As We Ascend

More Of You – Matty Mullins

Out Of This World – Family Force 5

Never Let Me Go – Family Force 5