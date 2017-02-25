Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

February 25th, 2017

Your Handcrafted Playlist for the February 24th/26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Hard Love – NEEDTOBREATHE
  2. Im Down – The Almost
  3. Keep Me – Crowder
  4. Mercy – Ravenhill
  5. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  6. Loving Led – ILIA
  7. The Change – AsWeAre
  8. Lets Dance – Hawk Nelson
  9. God – Relient K
  10. Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus
  11. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  12. Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline
  13. King of Kings – David Curtis
  14. We’ve Only Just Begun – Run Kid Run
  15. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions

Hour 2

  1. Feel – House of Heroes
  2. Now – Fireflight
  3. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  4. All She Wants – Seventh Day Slumber
  5. Holy Water – Switchfoot
  6. Broken Lines – Foreverlin
  7. Bringing You Back To Life – Light45
  8. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  9. Broken Heart – Falling Up
  10. Voices – Out of Black
  11. Warm Up – NF
  12. Sidelines – Lecrae
  13. Interview with Matt Baird of Spoken- Breathe Again – Spoken
  14. Erase – Disciple
  15. Wash Away – As We Ascend



