Some Sort Of Rock Show
February 25th, 2017
Your Handcrafted Playlist for the February 24th/26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Hard Love – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Im Down – The Almost
- Keep Me – Crowder
- Mercy – Ravenhill
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- Loving Led – ILIA
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Lets Dance – Hawk Nelson
- God – Relient K
- Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline
- King of Kings – David Curtis
- We’ve Only Just Begun – Run Kid Run
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
Hour 2
- Feel – House of Heroes
- Now – Fireflight
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- All She Wants – Seventh Day Slumber
- Holy Water – Switchfoot
- Broken Lines – Foreverlin
- Bringing You Back To Life – Light45
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Broken Heart – Falling Up
- Voices – Out of Black
- Warm Up – NF
- Sidelines – Lecrae
- Interview with Matt Baird of Spoken- Breathe Again – Spoken
- Erase – Disciple
- Wash Away – As We Ascend