Some Sort Of Rock Show
February 25th, 2017
Your Handcrafted Playlist for the February 24th/26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Hard Love – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Im Down – The Almost
- Keep Me – Crowder
- Mercy – Ravenhill
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- Loving Led – ILIA
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Lets Dance – Hawk Nelson
- God – Relient K
- Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline
- King of Kings – David Curtis
- We’ve Only Just Begun – Run Kid Run
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
Hour 2
- Feel – House of Heroes
- Now – Fireflight
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- All She Wants – Seventh Day Slumber
- Holy Water – Switchfoot
- Broken Lines – Foreverlin
- Bringing You Back To Life – Light45
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Broken Heart – Falling Up
- Voices – Out of Black
- Warm Up – NF
- Sidelines – Lecrae
- Interview with Matt Baird of Spoken- Breathe Again – Spoken
- Erase – Disciple
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
Hey, John. I have a song request. I would really like to hear the song “Dark days, Darker nights” by Tedashii (which is found in his below paradise album). Thanks!
Hey Damian! It’s always good to hear from you! I sorry bro! Tonight’s show is already set and I’am not going to be able to get in on tonight! I’ll bet you still hear something you like though. Thanks for connecting!
yeah, maybe next week, plus I’m sure I’ll love the show. 🙂