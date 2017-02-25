Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

February 25th, 2017

Your Handcrafted Playlist for the February 24th/26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Hard Love – NEEDTOBREATHE
  2. Im Down – The Almost
  3. Keep Me – Crowder
  4. Mercy – Ravenhill
  5. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  6. Loving Led – ILIA
  7. The Change – AsWeAre
  8. Lets Dance – Hawk Nelson
  9. God – Relient K
  10. Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus
  11. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  12. Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline
  13. King of Kings – David Curtis
  14. We’ve Only Just Begun – Run Kid Run
  15. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions

Hour 2

  1. Feel – House of Heroes
  2. Now – Fireflight
  3. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  4. All She Wants – Seventh Day Slumber
  5. Holy Water – Switchfoot
  6. Broken Lines – Foreverlin
  7. Bringing You Back To Life – Light45
  8. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  9. Broken Heart – Falling Up
  10. Voices – Out of Black
  11. Warm Up – NF
  12. Sidelines – Lecrae
  13. Interview with Matt Baird of Spoken- Breathe Again – Spoken
  14. Erase – Disciple
  15. Wash Away – As We Ascend



  1. Damian Allman
    March 3rd, 2017 at 21:46 | #1
    Hey, John. I have a song request. I would really like to hear the song “Dark days, Darker nights” by Tedashii (which is found in his below paradise album). Thanks!

  2. John Staffieri
    March 3rd, 2017 at 21:57 | #2
    Hey Damian! It’s always good to hear from you! I sorry bro! Tonight’s show is already set and I’am not going to be able to get in on tonight! I’ll bet you still hear something you like though. Thanks for connecting!

  3. Damian Allman
    March 3rd, 2017 at 21:58 | #3
    yeah, maybe next week, plus I’m sure I’ll love the show. 🙂

