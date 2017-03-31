Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

March 31st, 2017

Here’s your Handcrafted playlist for the March 31st/April 2nd episode:

Hour 1

  1. Beyond The Stars – Spoken
  2. Through It All – Spoken
  3. Breathe Again (Ft. Matty Mullins) – Spoken
  4. Running – Random Hero
  5. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
  6. I’ll Bleed – Seventh Day Slumber
  7. We Are The Broken – Seventh Day Slumber
  8. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  9. Fight To Win – Decyfer Down
  10. Moving On – Decyfer Down
  11. Creation Interview Disciple
  12. Radical – Disciple
  13. Erase –  Disciple

Hour 2

  1. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  2. Voices – Out Of Black
  3. Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
  4. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  5. Troubles – Written in Kings
  6. Hard Love – Needtobreathe
  7. Stones – Manafest
  8. Warm Up – NF
  9. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  10. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  11. Unforsaken – Adelaide
  12. Holy Water – Switchfoot
  13. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  14. Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  15. Song Of Deliverance – Zach Williams
  16. A Return – David Crowder Band



  1. Heather Meley
    April 6th, 2017 at 09:49 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    Dear John, I was wondering, what happened to the 80’s rock band STRYPER ?Is there any now stuff from any one of that band?

    Thank You and God Bless you,
    Heather Meley
    Conowingo,MD

  2. John Staffieri
    April 7th, 2017 at 08:39 | #2
    Reply | Quote

    Hi Heather! Great to hear from you. Stryper is still doing some things. I think there latest album was out 3-4 years ago. The lead singer, Michael Sweet has also done a good bit of solo work over the years.
    They still sound pretty much the same as they did when we were kids.
    http://www.stryper.com/

  1. No trackbacks yet.