Some Sort Of Rock Show
March 31st, 2017
Here’s your Handcrafted playlist for the March 31st/April 2nd episode:
Hour 1
- Beyond The Stars – Spoken
- Through It All – Spoken
- Breathe Again (Ft. Matty Mullins) – Spoken
- Running – Random Hero
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
- I’ll Bleed – Seventh Day Slumber
- We Are The Broken – Seventh Day Slumber
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- Fight To Win – Decyfer Down
- Moving On – Decyfer Down
- Creation Interview Disciple
- Radical – Disciple
- Erase – Disciple
Hour 2
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Voices – Out Of Black
- Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Troubles – Written in Kings
- Hard Love – Needtobreathe
- Stones – Manafest
- Warm Up – NF
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Unforsaken – Adelaide
- Holy Water – Switchfoot
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Song Of Deliverance – Zach Williams
- A Return – David Crowder Band
Dear John, I was wondering, what happened to the 80’s rock band STRYPER ?Is there any now stuff from any one of that band?
Thank You and God Bless you,
Heather Meley
Conowingo,MD
Hi Heather! Great to hear from you. Stryper is still doing some things. I think there latest album was out 3-4 years ago. The lead singer, Michael Sweet has also done a good bit of solo work over the years.
They still sound pretty much the same as they did when we were kids.
http://www.stryper.com/