Some Sort of Rock Show
April 9th, 2017
Hour 1
- Know About It (feat. Derek Minor) – KJ-52
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Empty Grave – Disciple
- You Remain – Foreverlin
- Run Devil Run – Crowder
- Feet, Don’t Fail Me Now – Needtobreathe
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- In Exile – Thrice
- Stones – Manafest
- Dance Like You’re From The Future – After Edmund
- Love Broke Thru – TobyMac
- Revival – The Rocket Summer
- Some Kind Of Zombie – Audio Adrenaline
- People Like Me – Audio Adrenaline
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
Hour 2
- Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
- Into My Arms – Embers In Ashes
- Parachute (Featuring Matt Dally) – Bread Of Stone
- Taking Back – About A Mile
- Loving Led – ILIA
- So In Love – Decyfer Down
- Float – Switchfoot
- All In (Apologize) – Stellar Kart
- Youth Of The Nation – P.O.D.
- White Flag – Seventh Day Slumber
- Troubles – Written in Kings
- All Hands On Deck – Awake O Sleeper
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Calm The Storm – Spoken
- Down – Thousand Foot Krutch
Can you play “Dark Days, Darker nights” by Tedashii or “Paisanos Wylin'” by andy mineo?