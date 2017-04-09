Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort of Rock Show
Some Sort of Rock Show

April 9th, 2017

Hour 1

  1. Know About It (feat. Derek Minor) – KJ-52
  2. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  3. Empty Grave – Disciple
  4. You Remain – Foreverlin
  5. Run Devil Run – Crowder
  6. Feet, Don’t Fail Me Now – Needtobreathe
  7. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  8. In Exile – Thrice
  9. Stones – Manafest
  10. Dance Like You’re From The Future – After Edmund
  11. Love Broke Thru – TobyMac
  12. Revival – The Rocket Summer
  13. Some Kind Of Zombie – Audio Adrenaline
  14. People Like Me – Audio Adrenaline
  15. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero

Hour 2

  1. Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
  2. Into My Arms – Embers In Ashes
  3. Parachute (Featuring Matt Dally) – Bread Of Stone
  4. Taking Back – About A Mile
  5. Loving Led – ILIA
  6. So In Love – Decyfer Down
  7. Float – Switchfoot
  8. All In (Apologize) – Stellar Kart
  9. Youth Of The Nation – P.O.D.
  10. White Flag – Seventh Day Slumber
  11. Troubles – Written in Kings
  12. All Hands On Deck – Awake O Sleeper
  13. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  14. Calm The Storm – Spoken
  15. Down – Thousand Foot Krutch



  1. Damian Allman
    April 12th, 2017 at 18:42 | #1
    Can you play “Dark Days, Darker nights” by Tedashii or “Paisanos Wylin'” by andy mineo?

