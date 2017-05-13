Some Sort Of Rock Show
May 13th, 2017
Here’s your Mother’s Day Weekend Handcrafted Playlist:
Hour 1
- Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
- Clarity – Come Wind
- Dying Inside – Facing Fire
- War of Change – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- I’m Down – The Almost
- Unforsaken – Adelaide
- All Yours – Kutless
- Erase – Disciple
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Stones – Manafest
- I Will Overcome – Devin Williams
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Evil Lies – Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
Hour 2
- The Window – Thrice
- Impossible – Anberlin
- Grindin’ – NF
- Sidelines – Lecrae
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus
- Keep Me – Crowder
- Bummin’ – Relient K
- Plastic – Reality Check
- This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Surface Of The Sun – All Star United
- Live Again – torndown
- Pull Me Through – torndown
- The Change – Bread Of Stone