Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

May 13th, 2017

Here’s your Mother’s Day Weekend Handcrafted Playlist:

Hour 1

  1. Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
  2. Clarity – Come Wind
  3. Dying Inside – Facing Fire
  4. War of Change – Thousand Foot Krutch
  5. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  6. I’m Down – The Almost
  7. Unforsaken – Adelaide
  8. All Yours – Kutless
  9. Erase – Disciple
  10. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  11. Stones – Manafest
  12. I Will Overcome – Devin Williams
  13. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  14. Evil Lies – Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh
  15. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero

Hour 2

  1. The Window – Thrice
  2. Impossible – Anberlin
  3. Grindin’ – NF
  4. Sidelines – Lecrae
  5. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  6. Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus
  7. Keep Me – Crowder
  8. Bummin’ – Relient K
  9. Plastic – Reality Check
  10. This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
  11. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  12. Surface Of The Sun – All Star United
  13. Live Again – torndown
  14. Pull Me Through – torndown
  15. The Change – Bread Of Stone



  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.