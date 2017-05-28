Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

May 28th, 2017

Your May 26th-28th Handcrafted Playlist:

Hour 1

  1. Dying Inside – Facing Fire
  2. Gallows – Dustin Kensrue
  3. Holding On – Sun City
  4. Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
  5. Way You Love Me – XXI
  6. This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
  7. Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
  8. The Change – AsWeAre
  9. Lifeline- Thousand Foot Krutch
  10. Holding On – We Are Vessel
  11. Shadows – The Afters
  12. Have It All – Lybecker
  13. Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
  14. Crash – Crossing Fire
  15. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions

Hour 2

  1. Grindin’ (feat. Marty) – NF
  2. Dance Like Nobody’s Watching – Family Force 5
  3. Shouting Grounds – Crowder
  4. Cant Break Me – Rhett Walker Band
  5. Erase – Disciple
  6. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
  7. Safe & Sound – We Were Once
  8. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  9. Banner Year – Five Iron Frenzy
  10. Stones – Manafest
  11. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  13. Take Me Over – RED
  14. You Remain – Foreverlin
  15. Live Again – torndown
  16. This Is Not A Test – TobyMac



