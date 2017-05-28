Some Sort Of Rock Show
May 28th, 2017
Your May 26th-28th Handcrafted Playlist:
Hour 1
- Dying Inside – Facing Fire
- Gallows – Dustin Kensrue
- Holding On – Sun City
- Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Way You Love Me – XXI
- This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
- Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Lifeline- Thousand Foot Krutch
- Holding On – We Are Vessel
- Shadows – The Afters
- Have It All – Lybecker
- Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
- Crash – Crossing Fire
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
Hour 2
- Grindin’ (feat. Marty) – NF
- Dance Like Nobody’s Watching – Family Force 5
- Shouting Grounds – Crowder
- Cant Break Me – Rhett Walker Band
- Erase – Disciple
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
- Safe & Sound – We Were Once
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Banner Year – Five Iron Frenzy
- Stones – Manafest
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- Erase – Disciple
- Take Me Over – RED
- You Remain – Foreverlin
- Live Again – torndown
- This Is Not A Test – TobyMac