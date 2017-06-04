Some Sort Of Rock Show
June 4th, 2017
Here’s Your Handcrafted Playlist for the June 2nd/4th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Safe & Sound – We Were Once
- Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- The Truth – I Am Spartacus
- Criminals And Kings – Stellar Kart
- Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
- Staring At the Sun – Roelant
- This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
- Bottle Rocket – House of Heroes
- Erase – Disciple
- This Change – Embers In Ashes
- The Window – Thrice
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Love Broke Thru – TobyMac
- Day by Day – DC Talk
- Warm Up – NF
Hour 2
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Lions – Skillet
- Complete – Kutless
- Dying Inside – Facing Fire
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
- Something to Say – The Red Airplanes
- Unfazed – The Waiting
- Holding On – Sun City
- Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
- HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle) – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Live Again – torndown
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- Voices – Out of Black