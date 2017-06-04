Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

June 4th, 2017

Here’s Your Handcrafted Playlist for the June 2nd/4th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Safe & Sound – We Were Once
  2. Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  3. The Truth – I Am Spartacus
  4. Criminals And Kings – Stellar Kart
  5. Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
  6. Staring At the Sun – Roelant
  7. This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
  8. Bottle Rocket – House of Heroes
  9. Erase – Disciple
  10. This Change – Embers In Ashes
  11. The Window – Thrice
  12. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  13. Love Broke Thru – TobyMac
  14. Day by Day – DC Talk
  15. Warm Up – NF

Hour 2

  1. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  2. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  3. Lions – Skillet
  4. Complete – Kutless
  5. Dying Inside – Facing Fire
  6. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  7. Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
  8. Something to Say – The Red Airplanes
  9. Unfazed – The Waiting
  10. Holding On – Sun City
  11. Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
  12. HARD LOVE (feat. Lauren Daigle) – NEEDTOBREATHE
  13. Live Again – torndown
  14. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  15. Voices – Out of Black

 

 




