Some Sort Of Rock Show

June 11th, 2017

The June 9/11 Handcrafted Hour 1 Playlist:

Hour 1

  1. The Window – Thrice
  2. Tear It Up – Kutless
  3. Tell Me – As We Ascend
  4. The Fallback – Sumerlin
  5. This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
  6. Taking Back – About A Mile
  7. Grindin’ – NF
  8. Give In – LeCrae
  9. Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
  10. Alive – Tree63
  11. Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
  12. Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
  13. Shadows – The Afters
  14. Someday – The Afters
  15. Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch

Hour 2

  1. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
  2. Remedy – Disciple
  3. Say It Again – XXI
  4. Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
  5. Live Again – torndown
  6. The Truth – I Am Spartacus
  7. Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
  8. Broken Heart – Falling Up
  9. Safe & Sound – We Were Once
  10. Holding On – Sun City
  11. You Remain – Foreverlin
  12. Lions – Skillet
  13. Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  14. Dying Inside – Facing Fire



  1. Bret Sunday
    June 25th, 2017 at 20:34 | #1
    What is your email address John? JohnStafieri@wjtl.com?

  2. John Staffieri
    June 25th, 2017 at 20:38 | #2
