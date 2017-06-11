Some Sort Of Rock Show

The June 9/11 Handcrafted Hour 1 Playlist:

Hour 1

The Window – Thrice

Tear It Up – Kutless

Tell Me – As We Ascend

The Fallback – Sumerlin

This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings

Taking Back – About A Mile

Grindin’ – NF

Give In – LeCrae

Lay It Down – Crossing Fire

Alive – Tree63

Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot

Bringing You Back to Life – Light45

Shadows – The Afters

Someday – The Afters