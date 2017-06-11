Some Sort Of Rock Show
June 11th, 2017
The June 9/11 Handcrafted Hour 1 Playlist:
Hour 1
- The Window – Thrice
- Tear It Up – Kutless
- Tell Me – As We Ascend
- The Fallback – Sumerlin
- This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
- Taking Back – About A Mile
- Grindin’ – NF
- Give In – LeCrae
- Lay It Down – Crossing Fire
- Alive – Tree63
- Where the Light Shines Through – Switchfoot
- Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
- Shadows – The Afters
- Someday – The Afters
- Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
Hour 2
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
- Remedy – Disciple
- Say It Again – XXI
- Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
- Live Again – torndown
- The Truth – I Am Spartacus
- Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Broken Heart – Falling Up
- Safe & Sound – We Were Once
- Holding On – Sun City
- You Remain – Foreverlin
- Lions – Skillet
- Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Dying Inside – Facing Fire
What is your email address John? JohnStafieri@wjtl.com?
Hi Bret! PromoJohn@wjtl.com