Some Sort of Rock Show
August 4th, 2017
Here is your handcrafted playlist for the August 4th/6th playlist:
Hour 1
- Underneath – Zahna
- Forever – RED
- Bring Me to the Water – Everything New
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
- Fire – The Wrecking
- Gold Frankincense & Myrrh Interview
- Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Beneath The Skin – Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh
- The Broken One – We Are Vessel
- The War Inside – Switchfoot
- House of Cards – Manafest
- Rockin’ Me – Manafest
Hour 2
- The Coming Storm – Matt Moore
- Hero – Skillet
- Found – Seventh Day Slumber
- Look Away – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Everybody Lose Your Mind – Family Force 5
- Blue – Manic Drive
- Live Again – torndown
- Once And For All – Disciple
- Commonwealth – Plankeye
- Safe & Sound – We Were Once
- Shouting Grounds – Crowder
- Get Down Get Down – KJ-52
- Tell Me – As We Ascend
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Evil Lies – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh