Some Sort of Rock Show

August 4th, 2017

Here is your handcrafted playlist for the August 4th/6th playlist:

Hour 1

  1. Underneath – Zahna
  2. Forever – RED
  3. Bring Me to the Water – Everything New
  4. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  5. This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
  6. Fire – The Wrecking
  7. Gold Frankincense & Myrrh Interview
  8. Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  9. Beneath The Skin – Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh
  10. The Broken One – We Are Vessel
  11. The War Inside – Switchfoot
  12. House of Cards – Manafest
  13. Rockin’ Me – Manafest

Hour 2

  1. The Coming Storm – Matt Moore
  2. Hero – Skillet
  3. Found – Seventh Day Slumber
  4. Look Away – Thousand Foot Krutch
  5. Everybody Lose Your Mind – Family Force 5
  6. Blue – Manic Drive
  7. Live Again – torndown
  8. Once And For All – Disciple
  9. Commonwealth – Plankeye
  10. Safe & Sound – We Were Once
  11. Shouting Grounds – Crowder
  12. Get Down Get Down – KJ-52
  13. Tell Me – As We Ascend
  14. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  15. Evil Lies – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh



