Some Sort Of Rock Show

August 25th, 2017

Here is your handcrafted playlist for the August 25th (10pm)  &  27th (8pm & 10pm) episode:

Hour 1

  1. Don’t Be Long – Army of Bones
  2. Running From The Scene – Manic Bloom
  3. Outro – NF
  4. 100 (ft. Andy Mineo) – KB
  5. Underneath – Zahna
  6. Yours Again – RED
  7. This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
  8. Tonight – TobyMac Feat. John Cooper
  9. The Broken One – We Are Vessel
  10. Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
  11. Bring Me to the Water – Everything New
  12. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  13. Get Down Get Down – KJ-52
  14. Fivetweezy – KJ-52

Hour 2

  1. The Resistance – Skillet
  2. The Elevator – I Am Empire
  3. Source of Life – DaysEye
  4. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  5. Holding On – Sun City
  6. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  7. Evil Lies – Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh
  8. Tell Me – As We Ascend
  9. Superfly – The O.C. Supertones
  10. Safe & Sound – We Were Once
  11. Dying Inside – Facing Fire
  12. Erase – Disciple
  13. Found – Seventh Day Slumber
  14. Song of Deliverance – Zach Williams
  15. Until The Night’s Gone Graceful Closure



