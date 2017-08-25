Some Sort Of Rock Show
August 25th, 2017
Here is your handcrafted playlist for the August 25th (10pm) & 27th (8pm & 10pm) episode:
Hour 1
- Don’t Be Long – Army of Bones
- Running From The Scene – Manic Bloom
- Outro – NF
- 100 (ft. Andy Mineo) – KB
- Underneath – Zahna
- Yours Again – RED
- This Is Who We Are – Written in Kings
- Tonight – TobyMac Feat. John Cooper
- The Broken One – We Are Vessel
- Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
- Bring Me to the Water – Everything New
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Get Down Get Down – KJ-52
- Fivetweezy – KJ-52
Hour 2
- The Resistance – Skillet
- The Elevator – I Am Empire
- Source of Life – DaysEye
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Holding On – Sun City
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Evil Lies – Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh
- Tell Me – As We Ascend
- Superfly – The O.C. Supertones
- Safe & Sound – We Were Once
- Dying Inside – Facing Fire
- Erase – Disciple
- Found – Seventh Day Slumber
- Song of Deliverance – Zach Williams
- Until The Night’s Gone Graceful Closure