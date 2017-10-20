Your Handcrafted Playlist for the October 20th/22nd Episode of Some Sort Of Rock Show:

Hour 1

Let Go – Set For The Fall

A Different Kind Of Dynamite – Thousand Foot Krutch

Troubles – Written In Kings

Lost In The Smoke – Scarlet White

Let You Down – NF

Burn Back The Sun – Decyfer Down

Bring Me To The Water – Everything New

Without A Fight – Lybecker

Find A Way To Fight – Manafest

Tear It Up – Skillet

The Resistance – Skillet

Hour 2

Know About It – KJ-52

Gameface – KJ-52

Gone – RED

Wash Away – As We Ascend

The Last Day I Cared – The Letter Black

Never Back Down – Nine Lashes

Funky Jesus Music – TobyMac

The Sound – Switchfoot

Search Lights (Indoor Soccer) – Falling Up

Source Of Light – DaysEye

Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45

Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones

Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber