Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

October 20th, 2017

Your Handcrafted Playlist for the October 20th/22nd Episode of Some Sort Of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. The Resistance – Skillet
  2. Tear It Up – Skillet
  3. Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
  4. Without A Fight – Lybecker
  5. Bring Me To The Water – Everything New
  6. Burn Back The Sun – Decyfer Down
  7. Outro – NF
  8. Let You Down – NF
  9. Secret Weapon – Disciple
  10. Lost In The Smoke – Scarlet White
  11. Crash – Crossing Fire
  12. Troubles – Written In Kings
  13. A Different Kind Of Dynamite – Thousand Foot Krutch
  14. Let Go – Set For The Fall
  15. Underneath – Zahna

Hour 2

  1. Know About It – KJ-52
  2. Gameface – KJ-52
  3. Gone – RED
  4. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  5. The Last Day I Cared – The Letter Black
  6. Never Back Down – Nine Lashes
  7. Funky Jesus Music – TobyMac
  8. The Sound – Switchfoot
  9. Search Lights (Indoor Soccer) – Falling Up
  10. Source Of Light – DaysEye
  11. Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45
  12. Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones
  13. Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber
  14. Hurricane – Thrice



  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.