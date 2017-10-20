Some Sort Of Rock Show
October 20th, 2017
Your Handcrafted Playlist for the October 20th/22nd Episode of Some Sort Of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- The Resistance – Skillet
- Tear It Up – Skillet
- Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
- Without A Fight – Lybecker
- Bring Me To The Water – Everything New
- Burn Back The Sun – Decyfer Down
- Outro – NF
- Let You Down – NF
- Secret Weapon – Disciple
- Lost In The Smoke – Scarlet White
- Crash – Crossing Fire
- Troubles – Written In Kings
- A Different Kind Of Dynamite – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Let Go – Set For The Fall
- Underneath – Zahna
Hour 2
- Know About It – KJ-52
- Gameface – KJ-52
- Gone – RED
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- The Last Day I Cared – The Letter Black
- Never Back Down – Nine Lashes
- Funky Jesus Music – TobyMac
- The Sound – Switchfoot
- Search Lights (Indoor Soccer) – Falling Up
- Source Of Light – DaysEye
- Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45
- Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones
- Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber
- Hurricane – Thrice