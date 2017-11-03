Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

November 3rd, 2017

Here is your Handcrafted Playlist for the November 3rd/5th episode:

Hour 1

  1. Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones
  2. Holy Water – Switchfoot
  3. Underneath – Zahna
  4. Tell Me – As We Ascend
  5. Still Alive – Red
  6. Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  7. Let You Down – NF
  8. I’ll Find You – Lecrae (w/Tori Kelly)
  9. Source Of Life – DaysEye
  10. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  11. Good Times – Manic Drive
  12. Mic Drop – Manic Drive
  13. Found – Seventh Day Slumber
  14. Sky Is Falling Seventh Day Slumber
  15. I Like To Win – Shonlock

Hour 2

  1. Legends – The Afters
  2. Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
  3. Alone – Adelaide 
  4. Not Alone – Family Force 5
  5. Angels & Demons – Disciple
  6. Good To Be Alive – Skillet
  7. Until The Night’s Gone – Graceful Closure
  8. Get Down – Finding Favour
  9. The Feel Good Drag – Anberlin
  10. Let Go – Set For the Fall
  11. Rise – Ashes Remain
  12. New Horizons – Flyleaf
  13. Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
  14. Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45
  15. Find A Way To Fight – Manafest

 

 




