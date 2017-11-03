Some Sort Of Rock Show
November 3rd, 2017
Here is your Handcrafted Playlist for the November 3rd/5th episode:
Hour 1
- Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones
- Holy Water – Switchfoot
- Underneath – Zahna
- Tell Me – As We Ascend
- Still Alive – Red
- Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Let You Down – NF
- I’ll Find You – Lecrae (w/Tori Kelly)
- Source Of Life – DaysEye
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Good Times – Manic Drive
- Mic Drop – Manic Drive
- Found – Seventh Day Slumber
- Sky Is Falling Seventh Day Slumber
- I Like To Win – Shonlock
Hour 2
- Legends – The Afters
- Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
- Alone – Adelaide
- Not Alone – Family Force 5
- Angels & Demons – Disciple
- Good To Be Alive – Skillet
- Until The Night’s Gone – Graceful Closure
- Get Down – Finding Favour
- The Feel Good Drag – Anberlin
- Let Go – Set For the Fall
- Rise – Ashes Remain
- New Horizons – Flyleaf
- Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45
- Find A Way To Fight – Manafest