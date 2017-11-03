Some Sort Of Rock Show

Here is your Handcrafted Playlist for the November 3rd/5th episode:

Hour 1

Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones Holy Water – Switchfoot Underneath – Zahna Tell Me – As We Ascend Still Alive – Red Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch Let You Down – NF I’ll Find You – Lecrae (w/Tori Kelly) Source Of Life – DaysEye Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions Good Times – Manic Drive Mic Drop – Manic Drive Found – Seventh Day Slumber Sky Is Falling Seventh Day Slumber I Like To Win – Shonlock

Hour 2