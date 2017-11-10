Some Sort Of Rock Show
November 10th, 2017
Your Handcrafted Playlist for your November 10th/12th episode:
Hour 1
- Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45
- Furious Love – Veridia
- Waves – Graceful Closure
- This Is Who We Are – Written In Kings
- Still Alive – RED
- Feel Invincible – Skillet
- Let You Down – NF
- Nuthin’ – Lecrae
- Crash – Crossing Fire
- Feel – House Of Heroes
- Let Go – Set For The Fall
- Lately – Day Of Fire
- Source Of Life – Dayseye
- Mic Drop – Manic Drive
- YTBD – Manic Drive
Hour 2
- Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber
- We Walk On Water – Shonlock
- Pull Me Through – Torndown
- Underneath – Zahna
- Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus
- Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
- Rise – Ashes Remain
- Stronger – Spoken
- Lonestar – Bleach
- Holding On – Sun City
- Secret Weapon – Disciple
- Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Hello Hurricane – Switchfoot