Some Sort Of Rock Show

November 10th, 2017

Your Handcrafted Playlist for your November 10th/12th episode:

Hour 1

  1. Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45
  2. Furious Love – Veridia
  3. Waves – Graceful Closure
  4. This Is Who We Are – Written In Kings
  5. Still Alive – RED
  6. Feel Invincible – Skillet
  7. Let You Down – NF
  8. Nuthin’ – Lecrae
  9. Crash – Crossing Fire
  10. Feel – House Of Heroes
  11. Let Go – Set For The Fall
  12. Lately – Day Of Fire
  13. Source Of Life – Dayseye
  14. Mic Drop – Manic Drive
  15. YTBD – Manic Drive

Hour 2

  1. Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber
  2. We Walk On Water – Shonlock
  3. Pull Me Through – Torndown
  4. Underneath – Zahna
  5. Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus
  6. Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
  7. Rise – Ashes Remain
  8. Stronger – Spoken
  9. Lonestar – Bleach
  10. Holding On – Sun City
  11. Secret Weapon – Disciple
  12. Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  13. Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
  14. Hello Hurricane – Switchfoot

 




