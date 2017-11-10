Some Sort Of Rock Show

Your Handcrafted Playlist for your November 10th/12th episode:

Hour 1

Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45

Furious Love – Veridia

Waves – Graceful Closure

This Is Who We Are – Written In Kings

Still Alive – RED

Feel Invincible – Skillet

Let You Down – NF

Nuthin’ – Lecrae

Crash – Crossing Fire

Feel – House Of Heroes

Let Go – Set For The Fall

Lately – Day Of Fire

Source Of Life – Dayseye

Mic Drop – Manic Drive