Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

November 19th, 2017

Here’s your November 19th Handcrafted Playlist:

Hour 1

  1. Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  2. The Change – As We Are
  3. Scales – Unmasked
  4. Motivated – NF
  5. Pull Me Through – torndown
  6. Still Alive – RED
  7. We Are Destroyer – Anberlin
  8. Let Go – Set For The Fall
  9. Stronger – Spoken
  10. Worthy – Scarlet White
  11. Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
  12. Last Day I Cared – The Letter Black
  13. Feel Invincible (Y2K Remix) – Skillet
  14. Breaking Free – Skillet (feat Lacey Sturm)

Hour 2

  1. Rise – Ashes Remain
  2. Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber
  3. Battle Cry – Here And Now Don’t Stop
  4. Rebuild Your Love – The Great Transparency
  5. Modern Slave – Sun City
  6. Rise Above It – Switchfoot
  7. Source Of Life – DaysEye
  8. The One – Disciple
  9. Chase The Sun – Supertones
  10. Know About It – KJ-52 (feat Derek Minor)
  11. Walking In Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
  12. Lift Up Your Face – Third Day
  13. Black Honey – Thrice
  14. Evil Lies – GFM
  15. Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45

 




  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.