Some Sort Of Rock Show
November 19th, 2017
Here’s your November 19th Handcrafted Playlist:
Hour 1
- Adrenaline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- The Change – As We Are
- Scales – Unmasked
- Motivated – NF
- Pull Me Through – torndown
- Still Alive – RED
- We Are Destroyer – Anberlin
- Let Go – Set For The Fall
- Stronger – Spoken
- Worthy – Scarlet White
- Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
- Last Day I Cared – The Letter Black
- Feel Invincible (Y2K Remix) – Skillet
- Breaking Free – Skillet (feat Lacey Sturm)
Hour 2
- Rise – Ashes Remain
- Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber
- Battle Cry – Here And Now Don’t Stop
- Rebuild Your Love – The Great Transparency
- Modern Slave – Sun City
- Rise Above It – Switchfoot
- Source Of Life – DaysEye
- The One – Disciple
- Chase The Sun – Supertones
- Know About It – KJ-52 (feat Derek Minor)
- Walking In Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Lift Up Your Face – Third Day
- Black Honey – Thrice
- Evil Lies – GFM
- Your Love Breaks Every Boundary – Light45