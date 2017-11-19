Some Sort Of Rock Show

Here’s your November 19th Handcrafted Playlist:

Hour 1

Last Day I Cared – The Letter Black

Find A Way To Fight – Manafest

Let Go – Set For The Fall

We Are Destroyer – Anberlin

Still Alive – RED

Pull Me Through – torndown

The Change – As We Are

Hour 2

Rise – Ashes Remain

Sky Is Falling – Seventh Day Slumber

Battle Cry – Here And Now Don’t Stop

Rebuild Your Love – The Great Transparency

Modern Slave – Sun City

Rise Above It – Switchfoot

Source Of Life – DaysEye

The One – Disciple

Chase The Sun – Supertones

Know About It – KJ-52 (feat Derek Minor)

Walking In Water – NEEDTOBREATHE

Lift Up Your Face – Third Day

Black Honey – Thrice

Evil Lies – GFM