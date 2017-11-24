Some Sort Of Rock Show
November 24th, 2017
Your Handcrafted Playlist for the December 24th & 26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
- Scales – Unmasked
- Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You – 7eventh Time Down
- Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Me In Motion
- Secret Weapon – Disciple
- Voices In the Night – Silverline
- Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Guiding Me Home – Stomptown Revival
- Tell Me – As We Ascend
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Prove It – Crowder (feat. KB)
- Legends – The Afters
- Still Alive – RED
- Break Me Down – RED
- Let You Down – NF
Hour 2
- Let Go – Set For The Fall
- Pull Me through – torndown
- Go Tell It On The Mountains – Seabird
- Do You Hear What I Hear? – Abandon Kansas
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Everybody Loose Their Mind -Family Force 5
- Rise – Ashes Remain
- Come Alive – Matty Mullins
- Little Drummer Boy – Audio Adrenaline
- Run Rudolph Run – Pioneer
- Battlecry – Here & Now Don’t Stop
- Bring Me To Life – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Waves – Graceful Closure
- Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
- Troubles – Written In Kings
- Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones