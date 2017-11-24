Your Handcrafted Playlist for the December 24th & 26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

Find A Way To Fight – Manafest

Scales – Unmasked

Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You – 7eventh Time Down

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Me In Motion

Secret Weapon – Disciple

Voices In the Night – Silverline

Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE

Guiding Me Home – Stomptown Revival

Tell Me – As We Ascend

These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada

Prove It – Crowder (feat. KB)

Legends – The Afters

Still Alive – RED

Break Me Down – RED