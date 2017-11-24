Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show

November 24th, 2017

Your Handcrafted Playlist for the December 24th & 26th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Find A Way To Fight – Manafest
  2. Scales – Unmasked
  3. Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You – 7eventh Time Down
  4. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Me In Motion
  5. Secret Weapon – Disciple
  6. Voices In the Night – Silverline
  7. Walking On Water – NEEDTOBREATHE
  8. Guiding Me Home – Stomptown Revival
  9. Tell Me – As We Ascend
  10. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  11. Prove It – Crowder (feat. KB)
  12. Legends – The Afters
  13. Still Alive – RED
  14. Break Me Down – RED
  15. Let You Down – NF

Hour 2

  1. Let Go – Set For The Fall
  2. Pull Me through – torndown
  3. Go Tell It On The Mountains – Seabird
  4. Do You Hear What I Hear? – Abandon Kansas
  5. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  6. Everybody Loose Their Mind -Family Force 5
  7. Rise – Ashes Remain
  8. Come Alive – Matty Mullins
  9. Little Drummer Boy – Audio Adrenaline
  10. Run Rudolph Run – Pioneer
  11. Battlecry – Here & Now Don’t Stop
  12. Bring Me To Life – Thousand Foot Krutch
  13. Waves – Graceful Closure
  14. Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
  15. Troubles – Written In Kings
  16. Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones



  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.