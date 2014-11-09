Here’s your playlist for the November 9th! Some Sort of Rock Show – Sunday nights from 8-10 on WJTL and on the WJTL App.

Song – Artist

Good To Be Alive – Skillet

Alive In You – 7eventh Time Down

Hearing Voices – Anberlin

Criminals And Kings – Stellar Kart

Gameface – KJ-52

For The Love Of The Game – Pillar

You’re Not Alone – Prepare the Way

Proclaim – The Red Airplanes

Never Back Down – Nine Lashes

You Can’t Stop Me – Andy Mineo

Volcano – Rapture Ruckus

We Go – Matthew Parker

All She Wants – Seventh Day Slumber

My Struggle – Seventh Day Slumber

Let Go – LoveLike Violence

Hour 2

Here’s to the Ones – Rhett Walker Band

Let Us Love – Needtobreathe

Set Me On Fire – Thousand Foot Krutch

Back Down – Philmont

Praise Him – Aaron Gillespie

I Am – Crowder

Plastic – Reality Check

Records – The Lasting Hope

Eye On It [Phenomenon Remix By Soul Glow Activatur] – TobyMac

Me Without You [Capital Kings Remix] – TobyMac

Dear Life – Remedy Drive

Never Looking Back – Silverline

Gods & Kings – Finding Iris

End Of Me – Ashes Remain

The River – Decyfer Down