Some Sort of Rock Show
Here’s your playlist for the November 9th! Some Sort of Rock Show – Sunday nights from 8-10 on WJTL and on the WJTL App.
Song – Artist
Good To Be Alive – Skillet
Alive In You – 7eventh Time Down
Hearing Voices – Anberlin
Criminals And Kings – Stellar Kart
Gameface – KJ-52
For The Love Of The Game – Pillar
You’re Not Alone – Prepare the Way
Proclaim – The Red Airplanes
Never Back Down – Nine Lashes
You Can’t Stop Me – Andy Mineo
Volcano – Rapture Ruckus
We Go – Matthew Parker
All She Wants – Seventh Day Slumber
My Struggle – Seventh Day Slumber
Let Go – LoveLike Violence
Hour 2
Here’s to the Ones – Rhett Walker Band
Let Us Love – Needtobreathe
Set Me On Fire – Thousand Foot Krutch
Back Down – Philmont
Praise Him – Aaron Gillespie
I Am – Crowder
Plastic – Reality Check
Records – The Lasting Hope
Eye On It [Phenomenon Remix By Soul Glow Activatur] – TobyMac
Me Without You [Capital Kings Remix] – TobyMac
Dear Life – Remedy Drive
Never Looking Back – Silverline
Gods & Kings – Finding Iris
End Of Me – Ashes Remain
The River – Decyfer Down
My favorite song of the year would be All I have by NF
Thanks Aaron! NF had an impressive year! That’s one of several great tracks on the year from him.