Some Sort Of Rock Show Christmas Episode
December 23rd, 2016
Hour 1
- Jingle Bell Rock – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Little Drummer Boy – Audio Adrenaline
- O Come, O Come, Emmanuel – Third Day
- Christmas Madness – The Rocket Summer
- Its Christmas Day – Family Force 5
- Christmas Time Is Here – Family Force 5
- My Favorite Things – Family Force 5
- Wonderful Christmas Time – Family Force 5
- New Beginnings – Fever Fever
- Go Tell It On The Mountain – Needtobreathe
- Run Rudolph Run – PIONEER
- Punk The Halls – Stellar Kart
- Feliz Navidad – David Crowder Band
- Carol of the Bells – David Crowder Band
- Joy To The World – David Crowder Band
- The First Noel – David Crowder Band
Hour 2
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – The Birdsongs
- Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Me In Motion
- Bring On The Holidays – TobyMac
- Christmas Baby Please Come Home – Anberlin
- Santa Claus Is Thumbing to Town – Relient K
- Deck The Halls – Relient K
- Angels We Have Heard On High – Relient K
- The 12 Days Of Christmas – Relient K
- We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Relient K
- You Gotta Get Up – Five Iron Frenzy
- Christmas Day – MxPx
- Bright and Morning Star – The Wrecking
- Glorious – The Wrecking
- Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
- O Little Town of Bethlehem – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
- This Is War – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
- Angels We Have Heard On High – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
- Love Came Down At Christmas – Jars Of Clay