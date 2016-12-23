Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show Christmas Episode
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show Christmas Episode

December 23rd, 2016

Hour 1

  1. Jingle Bell Rock – Thousand Foot Krutch
  2. Little Drummer Boy – Audio Adrenaline
  3. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel – Third Day
  4. Christmas Madness – The Rocket Summer
  5. Its Christmas Day – Family Force 5
  6. Christmas Time Is Here – Family Force 5
  7. My Favorite Things – Family Force 5
  8. Wonderful Christmas Time – Family Force 5
  9. New Beginnings – Fever Fever
  10. Go Tell It On The Mountain – Needtobreathe
  11. Run Rudolph Run – PIONEER
  12. Punk The Halls – Stellar Kart
  13. Feliz Navidad – David Crowder Band
  14. Carol of the Bells – David Crowder Band
  15. Joy To The World – David Crowder Band
  16. The First Noel – David Crowder Band

Hour 2

  1. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – The Birdsongs
  2. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Me In Motion
  3. Bring On The Holidays – TobyMac
  4. Christmas Baby Please Come Home – Anberlin
  5. Santa Claus Is Thumbing to Town – Relient K
  6. Deck The Halls – Relient K
  7. Angels We Have Heard On High – Relient K
  8. The 12 Days Of Christmas – Relient K
  9. We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Relient K
  10. You Gotta Get Up – Five Iron Frenzy
  11. Christmas Day – MxPx
  12. Bright and Morning Star – The Wrecking
  13. Glorious – The Wrecking
  14. Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
  15. O Little Town of Bethlehem – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
  16. This Is War – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
  17. Angels We Have Heard On High – The Modern Post (Dustin Kensrue)
  18. Love Came Down At Christmas – Jars Of Clay



