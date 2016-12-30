Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show Top 60 of 16
avatar

Some Sort Of Rock Show Top 60 of 16

December 30th, 2016

Here is the complete playlist for the Some Sort of Rock Show Top 60 of 16:

60.  Roses – I Anthem

59.  Live While I’m Alive – Flagship Armada

58.  Till the Day I Die (feat. NF) – TobyMac

57.  Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind

56.  What Am I Living For – The Lasting Hope

55.  Look on Up – Relient K

54.  Mirror – Kutless

53.  Hunger Strike – Seventh Day Slumber

52.  Running With Giants – Thousand Foot Krutch

51.  Madness – Citizens & Saints

50.  Happiness – NEEDTOBREATHE

49.  Haters – Beacon Light

48.  Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline

47.  Not Alone – Attaboy

46.  Pathways – Foreverlin

45.  Beyond The Stars – Spoken

44.  Out Of My Head – Fireflight

43.  Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus

42.  I’ll Bleed – Seventh Day Slumber

41.  Oh Lord – NF

40.  The Maze – Light45

39.  Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE

38.  These Hands – Hearts Like Lions

37.  The Change (feat. Beacon Light) – Bread of Stone

36.  Air for Free – Relient K

35.  Way You Love Me – XXI

34.  Choices – Graceful Closure

33.  Colors Run – House Of Heroes

32.  Prove It (feat. K.B.) – Crowder

31.  Still Breathing – Veridia

30.  Clarity – Come Wind

29.  Anchor Me – Decyfer Down

28.  Come Alive – Matty Mullins

27.  God Is With Us – Disciple

26.  Warm Up – NF

25.  Loving Led – ILIA

24.  Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White

23.  Tear It Up – Kutless

22.  If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot

21.  Push – Thousand Foot Krutch

20.  Desperados (feat. Mali Music) – Andy Mineo

19.  Sidelines – Lecrae

18.  Running From The Scene – Manic Bloom

17.  Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh

16.  This Is Not a Test – TobyMac

15.  Unknown Land – Graceful Closure

14.  Wake Up – Thrice

13.  Live It Well – Switchfoot

12.  Take Me Over – RED

11.  Speak – Foreverlin

10.  Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE

09.  I Just Wanna Know – NF

08.  Wasn’t Enough – XXI

07.  Bummin’ – Relient K

06.  Wash Away – As We Ascend

05.  Float – Switchfoot

04.  Erase – Disciple

03.  Run Devil Run – Crowder

02.  Black Honey – Thrice

01.  Feel Invincible – Skillet




  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.