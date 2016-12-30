Here is the complete playlist for the Some Sort of Rock Show Top 60 of 16:

60. Roses – I Anthem

59. Live While I’m Alive – Flagship Armada

58. Till the Day I Die (feat. NF) – TobyMac

57. Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind

56. What Am I Living For – The Lasting Hope

55. Look on Up – Relient K

54. Mirror – Kutless

53. Hunger Strike – Seventh Day Slumber

52. Running With Giants – Thousand Foot Krutch

51. Madness – Citizens & Saints

50. Happiness – NEEDTOBREATHE

49. Haters – Beacon Light

48. Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline

47. Not Alone – Attaboy

46. Pathways – Foreverlin

45. Beyond The Stars – Spoken

44. Out Of My Head – Fireflight

43. Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus

42. I’ll Bleed – Seventh Day Slumber

41. Oh Lord – NF

40. The Maze – Light45

39. Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE

38. These Hands – Hearts Like Lions

37. The Change (feat. Beacon Light) – Bread of Stone

36. Air for Free – Relient K

35. Way You Love Me – XXI

34. Choices – Graceful Closure

33. Colors Run – House Of Heroes

32. Prove It (feat. K.B.) – Crowder

31. Still Breathing – Veridia

30. Clarity – Come Wind

29. Anchor Me – Decyfer Down

28. Come Alive – Matty Mullins

27. God Is With Us – Disciple

26. Warm Up – NF

25. Loving Led – ILIA

24. Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White

23. Tear It Up – Kutless

22. If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot

21. Push – Thousand Foot Krutch

20. Desperados (feat. Mali Music) – Andy Mineo

19. Sidelines – Lecrae

18. Running From The Scene – Manic Bloom

17. Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh

16. This Is Not a Test – TobyMac

15. Unknown Land – Graceful Closure

14. Wake Up – Thrice

13. Live It Well – Switchfoot

12. Take Me Over – RED

11. Speak – Foreverlin

10. Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE

09. I Just Wanna Know – NF

08. Wasn’t Enough – XXI

07. Bummin’ – Relient K

06. Wash Away – As We Ascend

05. Float – Switchfoot

04. Erase – Disciple

03. Run Devil Run – Crowder

02. Black Honey – Thrice

01. Feel Invincible – Skillet