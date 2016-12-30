Some Sort Of Rock Show Top 60 of 16
Here is the complete playlist for the Some Sort of Rock Show Top 60 of 16:
60. Roses – I Anthem
59. Live While I’m Alive – Flagship Armada
58. Till the Day I Die (feat. NF) – TobyMac
57. Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
56. What Am I Living For – The Lasting Hope
55. Look on Up – Relient K
54. Mirror – Kutless
53. Hunger Strike – Seventh Day Slumber
52. Running With Giants – Thousand Foot Krutch
51. Madness – Citizens & Saints
50. Happiness – NEEDTOBREATHE
49. Haters – Beacon Light
48. Out of the Fire – Audio Adrenaline
47. Not Alone – Attaboy
46. Pathways – Foreverlin
45. Beyond The Stars – Spoken
44. Out Of My Head – Fireflight
43. Falling All Over – I Am Spartacus
42. I’ll Bleed – Seventh Day Slumber
41. Oh Lord – NF
40. The Maze – Light45
39. Money & Fame – NEEDTOBREATHE
38. These Hands – Hearts Like Lions
37. The Change (feat. Beacon Light) – Bread of Stone
36. Air for Free – Relient K
35. Way You Love Me – XXI
34. Choices – Graceful Closure
33. Colors Run – House Of Heroes
32. Prove It (feat. K.B.) – Crowder
31. Still Breathing – Veridia
30. Clarity – Come Wind
29. Anchor Me – Decyfer Down
28. Come Alive – Matty Mullins
27. God Is With Us – Disciple
26. Warm Up – NF
25. Loving Led – ILIA
24. Lost in the Smoke – Scarlet White
23. Tear It Up – Kutless
22. If the House Burns Down Tonight – Switchfoot
21. Push – Thousand Foot Krutch
20. Desperados (feat. Mali Music) – Andy Mineo
19. Sidelines – Lecrae
18. Running From The Scene – Manic Bloom
17. Darkness – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
16. This Is Not a Test – TobyMac
15. Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
14. Wake Up – Thrice
13. Live It Well – Switchfoot
12. Take Me Over – RED
11. Speak – Foreverlin
10. Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
09. I Just Wanna Know – NF
08. Wasn’t Enough – XXI
07. Bummin’ – Relient K
06. Wash Away – As We Ascend
05. Float – Switchfoot
04. Erase – Disciple
03. Run Devil Run – Crowder
02. Black Honey – Thrice
01. Feel Invincible – Skillet
This was a great show. I always love the top 60 count downs. You did ask what the listener would do differently. I say that NF’s Warm Up should’ve been switched with Bummin’. I just feel like it is an over all better song, and it didn’t get as much of a chance to shine as it is a pretty new song. Of course that could be me being bias, as Warm Up is my favorite song. Another one that should’ve gotten a higher ranking would be MONEY & FAME by Needtobreathe. Other than a few switches here and there, this was a great countdown!
Hi Damian! Great feedback! NF had a fantastic year! He was the only artist to appear 4 times. (once featured with TobyMac). Some others thought that “Warm Up” was his best of the year and should have been switched with “I Just Wanna Know”. Great insights Damian! I am glad you enjoyed the countdown! So many great songs this year!