Stocking Stuffer Giveaways All Week Long
December 16th, 2016
Looking for stocking stuffers for the WJTL fan in your life? Tune in December 19-23 for chances to call in and win good stuff that comes in compact sizes:
-Books from Jeremy Camp, Bobbie Huston, Beverly Lewis, & Laura Story
-Gift Cards to Go ‘N Bananas Family Fun Center in Lancaster
-Tickets to see the “Behold The Lamb Tour” with Andrew Peterson & Audrey Assad
-Christmas CD’s from Casting Crowns, 7eventh Time Down, Laura Story, and more
-Certificates for the Zip Line Canopy Tour at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center
HOW TO WIN:
Keep us on speed dial: 392-FM90. DJs will let you know when to call. You’re eligible to win if you haven’t won from WJTL in the past 30 days.
love you all especially nick at night. she is a hoot. I would love to win 7th time downs cd/ thanks
TThanks Michael we appreciate your encouragement! Keep listening all week long for lots of chances to win.