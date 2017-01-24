Alden House Contest

The 167-year-old Alden House in Downtown Lititz is celebrating 30 years as a Bed & Breakfast this year! Located on Main Street, The Alden House is within strolling distance to local attractions, shopping, & dining. In honor of this landmark year, Innkeeper’s John & Lyndell Eccleston are teaming with WJTL to give away a night’s stay at The Alden House Bed & Breakfast. (Subject to room availability).

Please send your name, complete street address, phone number, & email address to contest@wjtl.com

Contest Rules:

*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible for this contest.

*Only one entry per person.

*You must be 21 years old or older to participate.

*Entries must be received by Noon on Friday, January 27th.

*Winner will be announced at 4:20 on Friday, January 27th.

*Incomplete entries will not be considered.