Good Java Giveaways
Tune in to the 9 O’clock Coffee Break Wednesdays mornings for your chance to win fresh, local, FREE COFFEE from The Good Java Company located in Greenfield Corporate Center! The Good Java Company is a Christian-run organization that specializes in Certified USDA Organic/Fair Trade premium coffee. The 9 O’clock Coffee Break airs Monday – Thursday from 9-10 a.m. on FM 90.3 WJTL. Each Wednesday morning, you’ll have a chance to call in and win a free pound of freshly roasted and ground Good Java. So tune in and keep our number handy: 717-392-3690. For more info on The Good Java Company, call 855-GOODJAVA or go to their website www.TheGoodJava.com You can also find The Good Java Company on Facebook!
Where to buy Good Java:
Online at Amazon.com
Stauffer’s Of Kissel Hill supermarkets (all 3 locations) on the Lititz Pike, Oregon Pike and Rohrerstown Road
Darrenkamp’s (all 3 locations) in Willow Valley, Mt. Joy and Elizabethtown
Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl
Yoder’s Country Market in New Holland
Oregon Dairy Supermarket in Lititz
SaveMart in Lancaster
Sonnewald Natural Foods in Spring Grove
Saubel’s Market in Shrewsbury, PA and Whiteford, MD
free java = good java! checked their website and was looking if it can be bought anywhere locally instead of online,
Hi TJ!
Here’s what The Good Java Company says (to answer your question):
“We are not currently in stores as of yet (however we are working on changing that in the very near future). So, right now we are only available for purchase online. For people purchasing 4 or more bags they will receive FREE SHIPPING! For orders of 1-3 bags shipping is $4.00.”
I there, I was just wondering how does one win a contest like this? I listen to the station every chance I can but during the day I work in a facility that I am unable to listen to ANY music! I love to drink coffee and would like to know if there is any other way to win some coffee>>
Hi John! For this contest, winners listen for the DJ to tell them it’s time to call in to win. There are other contests that we do that you could email in for, but unfortunately, we don’t have anything like that going right now to win coffee. I’m sorry that you aren’t able to listen to music at work!
Love, love, love coffee….now if only I could be the correct caller!! Guess I’ll just have to place an order if I am not one of the lucky winners:)
I know who loves, I mean Loves coffee.
So I can give it to them for Christmas
time. I can’t believe Christmas time
is only 50 days away. WOW!!! WJTL,
You ALL are doing a great job on the
radio. Keep up!!
Happy to try a new coffee. I don’t like giving Starbucks my $ , since They support liberal causes .
Thanks url.
I meant Thx, wjtl. Love praise music, especially Matt Maher, Audrey Assad, sidewalk prophets &
Matt Kearney. Thanks for being here.
I don’t really like coffee, but it realllllllllyyyyyyy smells good 🙂
cool
Yeah I love cofffe! I don’t agree with that song that says “coffey smells so good but taste so bad!”
Thank you to the Good Java Co. for supporting WJTL.. I was a winner today. God Bless!!