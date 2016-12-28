Home > News, Promo > Good Java Giveaways
Good Java Giveaways

December 28th, 2016

Tune in to the 9 O’clock Coffee Break Wednesdays mornings for your chance to win fresh, local, FREE COFFEE from The Good Java Company located in Greenfield Corporate Center!  The Good Java Company is a Christian-run organization that specializes in Certified USDA Organic/Fair Trade premium coffee.  The 9 O’clock Coffee Break airs Monday – Thursday from 9-10 a.m. on FM 90.3 WJTL.  Each Wednesday morning, you’ll have a chance to call in and win a free pound of freshly roasted and ground Good Java.  So tune in and keep our number handy: 717-392-3690.  For more info on The Good Java Company, call 855-GOODJAVA or go to their website www.TheGoodJava.com  You can also find The Good Java Company on Facebook!

Where to buy Good Java:

Online at Amazon.com

Stauffer’s Of Kissel Hill supermarkets (all 3 locations) on the Lititz Pike, Oregon Pike and Rohrerstown Road

Darrenkamp’s (all 3 locations) in Willow Valley, Mt. Joy and Elizabethtown

Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl

Yoder’s Country Market in New Holland

Oregon Dairy Supermarket in Lititz

SaveMart in Lancaster

Sonnewald Natural Foods in Spring Grove

Saubel’s Market in Shrewsbury, PA and Whiteford, MD

 

CONTEST RULES:
*You must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days in order to be eligible.
*Winners must live in the United States; prize cannot be shipped to a P.O. Box.



