Win “Wildfires” by Stephen Christian
August 29th, 2017
WJTL has been playing Stephen Christian‘s new single “Gloria” lately. It’s the lead single from the former Anberlin frontman’s new solo release, Wildfires. Tune in to WJTL for Winning Wednesday, August 30th. We’ll give you chances to call in and win the new CD all day long! Keep our number handy: 717-392-3690 (392-FM90).
Thanks for the cd. Do you know when it will come to my home? because I did not get it yet
It should arrive soon, Matt! Allow a little extra time since yesterday was a holiday. You’ll be listening to it in no time, though. Enjoy!