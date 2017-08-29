Home > News, Promo > Win “Wildfires” by Stephen Christian
August 29th, 2017

WJTL has been playing Stephen Christian‘s new single “Gloria” lately.  It’s the lead single from the former Anberlin frontman’s new solo release, Wildfires.  Tune in to WJTL for Winning Wednesday, August 30th.  We’ll give you chances to call in and win the new CD all day long!  Keep our number handy: 717-392-3690 (392-FM90).  




  1. Matt Myers
    September 5th, 2017 at 11:30 | #1
    Thanks for the cd. Do you know when it will come to my home? because I did not get it yet

  2. kristi
    September 5th, 2017 at 14:07 | #2
    It should arrive soon, Matt! Allow a little extra time since yesterday was a holiday. You’ll be listening to it in no time, though. Enjoy!

