Home > John Staffieri, Promo > WJTL Night At Sky Zone
avatar

WJTL Night At Sky Zone

November 3rd, 2017

Join me on Sunday, November 5th, 2017 from 7-9pm for WJTL Faith & Fun Night at Sky Zone Lancaster!    I will be there to provide the soundtrack for the aerial fun including, Ultimate Dodge Ball, Sky Slam, Foam Zone, and more!  I will also be taking your song request and you enter to win some pretty sweet prizes like concert tickets, t-shirts, & music!   You can bring a friend or a whole group.   Click here for ticket info.

Sky Zone Lancaster is located just off of Route 30.  at 1701 Hempstead Rd #102
Lancaster, PA 17601

 

 

 




  1. No comments yet.
  1. No trackbacks yet.