Women’s Expo Winning Weekend!

The Dauphin County Women’s Expo is coming to the Hershey Lodge on April 1st and we are giving you chances to win tickets all weekend! The expo features Health & Wellness, Shopping, a Fashion Show, Demonstrations, Exhibitors, Giveaways & More! You can find all the details at aGreatWayToSpendMyDay.com

Keep listening this weekend for chances to call in to win four tickets to the Women’s Expo on Saturday, April 1st from 9am-2pm at The Hershey Lodge. 717-392-FM90

*Please make sure you are available on April 1st.

*Caller must not have won in the past 30 days.