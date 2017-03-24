Women’s Expo Winning Weekend!
March 24th, 2017
The Dauphin County Women’s Expo is coming to the Hershey Lodge on April 1st and we are giving you chances to win tickets all weekend! The expo features Health & Wellness, Shopping, a Fashion Show, Demonstrations, Exhibitors, Giveaways & More! You can find all the details at aGreatWayToSpendMyDay.com
Keep listening this weekend for chances to call in to win four tickets to the Women’s Expo on Saturday, April 1st from 9am-2pm at The Hershey Lodge. 717-392-FM90
*Please make sure you are available on April 1st.
*Caller must not have won in the past 30 days.
Hi! My name is Kellie McAdams and I called in and won four tickets to this event, but do I still need to register online? Also, do you know if parking is free? Hoping my tickets arrive in the mail today! Thanks!
Hopefully you will get the tickets today, so no you should not have to register and parking is free. http://agreatwaytospendmyday.com/