We want to hear about Your Christmas Favorites and give you the opportunity to win some amazing prizes!

It’s the Your Christmas Favorites Contest! Keep your ears on WJTL December 11th-15th, 2017 for your opportunity to call in to win. Be the correct caller and win a pair of peppermint milkshakes from Chick-fil-A & Christmas music from the WJTL Christmas Prize Stash. You will also be entered to win our daily Grand Prize: 2 tickets to see the brand new musical stage adventure, “Jesus” at Sight and Sound Theatre which opens March 10th, 2018 & a $100 Visa Gift Card!

There will be 4 chances to call in to win each day. Grand Prize winners will be announced by Fred and Lisa on the Get Up & Go Show at 8:05 am starting on Tuesday and our final winner will be announced at 5:35 on the Afternoon Drive with Radio Friend Phil.

Be ready to call in to win and talk about the Your Christmas Favorites Question Of The Day:

Monday: Tell us about your favorite gift you have given

Tuesday: Tell us about a funny Christmas story

Wednesday: Tell us about your favorite Christmas ornament or decoration

Thursday: Tell us about something you are looking forward to this Christmas Season

Friday: Tell us about a merry Christmas from your childhood

Contest Rules: