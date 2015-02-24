Studio Cam

Hi Phredd
Hi, Andrew! To make sure Phil sees your request you can email him at phil@wjtl.com or hit him up on Twitter (@radiofriendphil).
Hi Phredd and everybody at WJTL this morning!
could you play Kirk Franklin Shout it? i would love to hear that!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hi Phredd and Lisa: could you play Soul on Fire by Third Day? Welcome back!!!! Pie is making me hungry!!!!
I see Cornwall UMC youth!!!!!!!
this song is touching my heart! God is good!
Hi Lisa,
I am listening to you all this morning, have a awesome day! Marcus & Karin
Could you play hallelujah for the cross by newsboys?!
What is the name of the Christian college in Harrisburg that was interviewed this morning?
Harrisburg Christian School
Do you have anything by Chris and Jenna to play? they were at the Junction Ctr. Sat. night 5/2/15 with Burlap to Cashmere.
Do you announce birthdays today? I didn’t want to miss it!
Just wanted to say this is an awesome playlist this Sunday morning-lovin’ it!!!
I was curious why dj’s talk over the bass part at the end of Need to breath’s Brother.
Thanks for your question, Don! We don’t always talk over the outros of a song, but when we do it’s usually to help transition from one song to another. It can also help keep the momentum going and it gives us a chance to identify the songs played and the songs coming up without having to stop the music completely. It varies, depending on where the songs lands during a music set, how much of an intro the next song has, et cetera.
Thanks again for asking!
Your funny lol
I have so appreciated listening to WJTL online as I do not have a radio. Today, however, it has not been opening in Windows Media Player which is how I prefer to listen to it. It says that WMP has encountered a problem playing this file. I have missed my music! I didn’t know if anyone else was having the same problem…thanks so much for all you guys do! This radio station is such a blessing!
Hi Eddie Daniels. I think you do a good job. I like listening to you. Have you ever been to Indiana? It has a lot of corn.
Also, why are you frozen on the web cam, and not moving.
Who doesn’t love WJTL‼
I can’t believe I have a Dj as a mom!
Are you still doing the tobyMac contest?
It was this past Winning Wednesday
Yeah Jumper! Sounding good over the air:)
So excited to hear you live!
Why aren’t the web cam photos being saved to the website? Last one has been number 24 all evening. I was hoping to get a peep at my kid in the studio. 🙂
Hi Marilyn, I’m sorry that I didn’t see this until this morning. It looks like the web cam photos are updating on our end. Were you ever able to see your youth group on the pics?
Hey we are proud of Philip, Tyler, and Mac seen they are on air. Pathway music……awesome
Thank you Nik for playing our song we just had our first Christmas dance in our living room 🙂 What fun!!
Nik, I was just going to ask you about playing Christmas Shoes and then you played it!
Love listening to WJTL in Costa Rica! You are my constant companion when I am working at my desk doing the boring missionary stuff (Deskwork!)
Thanks for the shoutout from Carpenter’s community youth group!
I’m an MK and it always helps to hear your awesome radio station when I’m homesick. I love you guys.
Thanks Olivia. We love you too. Thanks for listening.
Hay James you sound great! Just thought I’d let you know, while your having snow we have 79 degrees. Oh and 7′ to 8 foot waves. Can I use your surf board? Love you, Dad
Hi how can we get a chain prayers out to my family we just lost our mom and we are all lost I just want them to know God is listening
So sorry to hear that. You can go to the WJTL Prayer Wall – https://wjtl.com/wjtl-prayer-wall/
Did you just dedicate this song “my Song” by big daddy weave to Wes and abby?
Pray for this nation that we turn back to Christ! Thank you for playing inspiring and encouraging music.
Could you play I’ll Be Alright by Beckah Shea?
Did you happen to announce birthdays yet today?
Yes, we announce them at 6:50am and 7:35am
I saw the show last night! I loved it! Very energetic and humorous!! Thank you Servant Stage Company!
Im loving the playlist this morning! Love the 90’s! Thank you for your ministry.
Hello! We are listening from NICARAGUA!!!!
Bonnie, Jason and Madison!
Hey could you play That’s How You Change the World by Newsboys? I don’t hear that song much on any station and I really think its wrth listening to. Thanks!
Angela
Tell Clair ‘Good story, Dude. Way to wrestle the old ladies!’
Ha ha ha! Thanks Roxanne. That was a great story.
Listening from El Salvador. Good morning Rich Ragan from Esther’s Heart Ministry
Hi Phredd
Hi, Andrew! To make sure Phil sees your request you can email him at phil@wjtl.com or hit him up on Twitter (@radiofriendphil).
Hi Phredd and everybody at WJTL this morning!
could you play Kirk Franklin Shout it? i would love to hear that!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hi Phredd and Lisa: could you play Soul on Fire by Third Day? Welcome back!!!! Pie is making me hungry!!!!
I see Cornwall UMC youth!!!!!!!
this song is touching my heart! God is good!
Hi Lisa,
I am listening to you all this morning, have a awesome day! Marcus & Karin
Could you play hallelujah for the cross by newsboys?!
What is the name of the Christian college in Harrisburg that was interviewed this morning?
Harrisburg Christian School
Do you have anything by Chris and Jenna to play? they were at the Junction Ctr. Sat. night 5/2/15 with Burlap to Cashmere.
Do you announce birthdays today? I didn’t want to miss it!
Just wanted to say this is an awesome playlist this Sunday morning-lovin’ it!!!
I was curious why dj’s talk over the bass part at the end of Need to breath’s Brother.
Thanks for your question, Don! We don’t always talk over the outros of a song, but when we do it’s usually to help transition from one song to another. It can also help keep the momentum going and it gives us a chance to identify the songs played and the songs coming up without having to stop the music completely. It varies, depending on where the songs lands during a music set, how much of an intro the next song has, et cetera.
Thanks again for asking!
Your funny lol
I have so appreciated listening to WJTL online as I do not have a radio. Today, however, it has not been opening in Windows Media Player which is how I prefer to listen to it. It says that WMP has encountered a problem playing this file. I have missed my music! I didn’t know if anyone else was having the same problem…thanks so much for all you guys do! This radio station is such a blessing!
Hi Eddie Daniels. I think you do a good job. I like listening to you. Have you ever been to Indiana? It has a lot of corn.
Also, why are you frozen on the web cam, and not moving.
Who doesn’t love WJTL‼
I can’t believe I have a Dj as a mom!
Are you still doing the tobyMac contest?
It was this past Winning Wednesday
Yeah Jumper! Sounding good over the air:)
So excited to hear you live!
Why aren’t the web cam photos being saved to the website? Last one has been number 24 all evening. I was hoping to get a peep at my kid in the studio. 🙂
Hi Marilyn, I’m sorry that I didn’t see this until this morning. It looks like the web cam photos are updating on our end. Were you ever able to see your youth group on the pics?
Hey we are proud of Philip, Tyler, and Mac seen they are on air. Pathway music……awesome
Thank you Nik for playing our song we just had our first Christmas dance in our living room 🙂 What fun!!
Nik, I was just going to ask you about playing Christmas Shoes and then you played it!
Love listening to WJTL in Costa Rica! You are my constant companion when I am working at my desk doing the boring missionary stuff (Deskwork!)
Thanks for the shoutout from Carpenter’s community youth group!
I’m an MK and it always helps to hear your awesome radio station when I’m homesick. I love you guys.
Thanks Olivia. We love you too. Thanks for listening.
Hay James you sound great! Just thought I’d let you know, while your having snow we have 79 degrees. Oh and 7′ to 8 foot waves. Can I use your surf board? Love you, Dad
Hi how can we get a chain prayers out to my family we just lost our mom and we are all lost I just want them to know God is listening
So sorry to hear that. You can go to the WJTL Prayer Wall – https://wjtl.com/wjtl-prayer-wall/
Did you just dedicate this song “my Song” by big daddy weave to Wes and abby?
Pray for this nation that we turn back to Christ! Thank you for playing inspiring and encouraging music.
Could you play I’ll Be Alright by Beckah Shea?
Did you happen to announce birthdays yet today?
Yes, we announce them at 6:50am and 7:35am
I saw the show last night! I loved it! Very energetic and humorous!! Thank you Servant Stage Company!
Im loving the playlist this morning! Love the 90’s! Thank you for your ministry.
Hello! We are listening from NICARAGUA!!!!
Bonnie, Jason and Madison!
Hey could you play That’s How You Change the World by Newsboys? I don’t hear that song much on any station and I really think its wrth listening to. Thanks!
Angela
Tell Clair ‘Good story, Dude. Way to wrestle the old ladies!’
Ha ha ha! Thanks Roxanne. That was a great story.
Listening from El Salvador. Good morning Rich Ragan from Esther’s Heart Ministry