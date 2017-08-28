Pray for Texas
August 28th, 2017
Please join us in prayer and partnership with flood relief efforts in Texas.
Christ In Action, God’s Pit Crew, Samaritan’s Purse, and Mennonite Disaster Service are a few ministries already at work in Texas where you could invest your resources.
I can personally vouch for the integrity of Christ in Action. I have deployed to disaster sites with them and can guarantee that they make an impact for the kingdom. The food they serve to the victims and first responders is top notch (Denny says he wouldn’t serve anything at a disaster that he wouldn’t serve to his own family) in addition they provide Internet resources for people to access insurance, hot showers and laundry facilities, crisis counseling and prayer, and they actually go into the community and help people salvage what they can and rebuild their homes. You can help financially or volunteer as boots on the ground.
Thanks Stacey for posting the relief resources.Maria & I will be able to help MDS .Thanks again & God BleBless You.