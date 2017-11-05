Praise & Worship Playlist
Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
Song Title
Artist
Year
Album
6AM
Hallelujah, To Saving Grace
Bellarive
2014
Before There Was
Your Grace Finds Me
Matt Redman
2013
Your Grace Finds Me
Psalm 18 (I Love You O Lord)
Robbie Seay Band
2015
Psalms LP
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
Bethel Music
2014
You Make Me Brave (Live)
Open Up The Heavens
Meredith Andrews
2014
Open Up The Heavens
Here For You
Matt Redman
2011
10,000 Reasons
Ever Be (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)
Bethel Music
2015
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
Give Me Jesus
All Sons & Daughters
Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns
Be Lifted High
Bethel Live
2011
Be Lifted High
The Stand
Kristian Stanfill
2010
Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)
Thirsty (Live)
Chris McClarney
2015
Everything and Nothing Less (Live)
One Thirst and Hunger
Jeremy Riddle
2011
Furious
7AM
Who Can Compare [Live]
Christy Nockels
2015
Let It Be Jesus [Live]
Awesome God
Michael W. Smith
2001
Worship
What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship
2017
Let There Be Light
Extravagant
Meredith Andrews
2016
Deeper (Deluxe Edition)
Indescribable
Laura Story
2008
Great God Who Saves
Fascinating
SisterBrother
2014
Into The Light
Captivate Us (feat. Charlie Hall)
Watermark
2004
The Purest Place
Reckless Love
Cory Asbury
2017
Reckless Love – Single
Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]
Jesus Culture
2016
Let It Echo (Live)
Isnt He Great
Brian and Jenn Johnson
2006
We Believe
Mighty
Kristene DiMarco
2015
Mighty
Furious (feat. Jeremy Riddle)
Bethel Live
2011
Be Lifted High
No One Like You
David Crowder Band
2003
Illuminate
Who Can Compare to You (Live)
Bethel Music & Matt Stinton
2015
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
8AM
King of My Heart
John Mark & Sarah McMillan
2015
You Are the Avalanche – EP
Mention of Your Name
Jenn Johnson
2017
After All These Years
Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)
Hillsong United
2013
Zion
How Great Is Our God
Chris Tomlin
2005
Passion: How Great Is Our God
Good Good Father
Housefires
2014
Housefires II
No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David Helser)
Bethel Music
2015
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
Psalm 3 (A Shield About Me)
Robbie Seay Band
2015
Psalms LP
The War Is Over
Josh Baldwin
2017
The War Is Over
You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)
Bethel Music
2014
You Make Me Brave (Live)
Champion
Bryan & Katie Torwalt
2016
Champion
9AM
Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)
Bethel Music
2017
Starlight (Live)
Defender
Rita Springer
2017
Battles
My Victory
Crowder
2016
American Prodigal
In Your Presence (Live)
Elevation Worship
2013
Nothing Is Wasted
Your Love Is All Around
All Sons & Daughters
2012
Season One
God With Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt)
Jesus Culture
2016
Let It Echo
Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)
Shane & Shane
2014
The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1
Create In Me
Rend Collective
2014
The Art of Celebration
Be Praised
Jon And Tiffany Aitken
2011
We Honor You
Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]
Bethel Live
2011
Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]