avatar

Praise & Worship Playlist

November 5th, 2017

Kristi Leigh – WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Song Title

Artist

Year

Album

6AM

Hallelujah, To Saving Grace

Bellarive

2014

Before There Was

Your Grace Finds Me

Matt Redman

2013

Your Grace Finds Me

Psalm 18 (I Love You O Lord)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Open Up The Heavens

Meredith Andrews

2014

Open Up The Heavens

Here For You

Matt Redman

2011

10,000 Reasons

Ever Be (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)

Bethel Music

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

Give Me Jesus

All Sons & Daughters

Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns

Be Lifted High

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High

The Stand

Kristian Stanfill

2010

Passion: Awakening (Deluxe Edition)

Thirsty (Live)

Chris McClarney

2015

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

One Thirst and Hunger

Jeremy Riddle

2011

Furious

7AM

Who Can Compare [Live]

Christy Nockels

2015

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

Awesome God

Michael W. Smith

2001

Worship

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

2017

Let There Be Light

Extravagant

Meredith Andrews

2016

Deeper (Deluxe Edition)

Indescribable

Laura Story

2008

Great God Who Saves

Fascinating

SisterBrother

2014

Into The Light

Captivate Us (feat. Charlie Hall)

Watermark

2004

The Purest Place

Reckless Love

Cory Asbury

2017

Reckless Love – Single

Fierce (feat. Chris Quilala) [Live]

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo (Live)

Isnt He Great

Brian and Jenn Johnson

2006

We Believe

Mighty 

Kristene DiMarco

2015

Mighty

Furious (feat. Jeremy Riddle)

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High

No One Like You

David Crowder Band

2003

Illuminate

Who Can Compare to You (Live)

Bethel Music & Matt Stinton

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

8AM

King of My Heart

John Mark & Sarah McMillan

2015

You Are the Avalanche – EP

Mention of Your Name

Jenn Johnson

2017

After All These Years

Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)

Hillsong United

2013

Zion

How Great Is Our God

Chris Tomlin

2005

Passion: How Great Is Our God

Good Good Father

Housefires

2014

Housefires II

No Longer Slaves (feat. Jonathan David  Helser)

Bethel Music

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

Psalm 3 (A Shield About Me)

Robbie Seay Band

2015

Psalms LP

The War Is Over

Josh Baldwin

2017

The War Is Over

You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

2014

You Make Me Brave (Live)

Champion

Bryan & Katie Torwalt

2016

Champion

9AM

Take Courage (Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

2017

Starlight (Live)

Defender

Rita Springer

2017

Battles

My Victory

Crowder

2016

American Prodigal

In Your Presence (Live)

Elevation Worship

2013

Nothing Is Wasted

Your Love Is All Around

All Sons & Daughters

2012

Season One

God With Us (feat. Bryan Torwalt)

Jesus Culture

2016

Let It Echo

Come Thou Fount (Above All Else)

Shane & Shane

2014

The Worship Initiative, Vol. 1

Create In Me

Rend Collective

2014

The Art of Celebration

Be Praised

Jon And Tiffany Aitken

2011

We Honor You

Forever and a Day (feat. Jenn Johnson) [Live]

Bethel Live

2011

Be Lifted High (Deluxe Edition) [Live]




