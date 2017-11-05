Praise & Worship Playlist

Before There Was

Your Grace Finds Me

Your Grace Finds Me

You Make Me Brave (Live)

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Open Up The Heavens

Open Up The Heavens

Here For You

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

Ever Be (feat. Kalley Heiligenthal)

Prone To Wander: A Collection of Hymns

Everything and Nothing Less (Live)

One Thirst and Hunger

Let It Be Jesus [Live]

Who Can Compare [Live]

Let There Be Light

What A Beautiful Name

Into The Light

Let It Echo (Live)

We Believe

No One Like You

Who Can Compare to You (Live)

Bethel Music & Matt Stinton

2015