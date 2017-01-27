Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

January 27th, 2017

Here’s the handcrafted playlist for the January 27th/29th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Never Looking Back – WAKE UP SUNDAY
  2. Feel You Falling – Devin Williams
  3. Blessing – Come Wind
  4. View From The Top – The Wrecking
  5. Erase – Disciple
  6. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  7. You Remain – Foreverlin
  8. The Window – Plain Cities
  9. Know About It – KJ-52
  10. Ayo! – Andy Mineo
  11. Feel Invincible – Skillet
  12. Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus
  13. Hurricane – Thrice
  14. All That’s Left – Thrice
  15. Way You Love Me – XXI

Hour 2

  1. Tear It Up – Kutless
  2. Without A Fight – Lybecker
  3. Song of Deliverance – Zach Williams
  4. Through Smoke – Needtobreathe
  5. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  6. Bring It On – Seventh Day Slumber
  7. Warm Up – NF
  8. Prove It (feat. K.B.) – Crowder
  9. I Can’t Complain – Plankeye
  10. The Change – AsWeAre
  11. Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
  12. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  13. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  14. Make Your Move – Hearts Like Lions
  15. Push – TFK

 

 




