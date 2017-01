Here’s the handcrafted playlist for┬áthe January 27th/29th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

Never Looking Back – WAKE UP SUNDAY

Feel You Falling – Devin Williams

Blessing – Come Wind

View From The Top – The Wrecking

Erase – Disciple

Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh

You Remain – Foreverlin

The Window – Plain Cities

Know About It – KJ-52

Ayo! – Andy Mineo

Feel Invincible – Skillet

Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus

Hurricane – Thrice

All That’s Left – Thrice