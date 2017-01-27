Some Sort Of Rock Show
January 27th, 2017
Here’s the handcrafted playlist for the January 27th/29th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Never Looking Back – WAKE UP SUNDAY
- Feel You Falling – Devin Williams
- Blessing – Come Wind
- View From The Top – The Wrecking
- Erase – Disciple
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- You Remain – Foreverlin
- The Window – Plain Cities
- Know About It – KJ-52
- Ayo! – Andy Mineo
- Feel Invincible – Skillet
- Mr. Roboto – Rapture Ruckus
- Hurricane – Thrice
- All That’s Left – Thrice
- Way You Love Me – XXI
Hour 2
- Tear It Up – Kutless
- Without A Fight – Lybecker
- Song of Deliverance – Zach Williams
- Through Smoke – Needtobreathe
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Bring It On – Seventh Day Slumber
- Warm Up – NF
- Prove It (feat. K.B.) – Crowder
- I Can’t Complain – Plankeye
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Make Your Move – Hearts Like Lions
- Push – TFK