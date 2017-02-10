Playlist for the February 10th/12th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

Make Your Move – Hearts Like Lions

Way You Love Me – XXI

Voices – Out of Black

Need – Kutless

Anchor Me – Decyfer Down

Sick Of It – Skillet

Prove It (feat. K.B.) – Crowder

Never Going Back To OK – The Afters

The Change – AsWeAre

Something New – The Lasting Hope

Holy Water – Switchfoot

Gone – Switchfoot

God – Relient K

Be My Escape – Relient K

Out Of This World – Family Force 5

Hour 2

Hard Love – NEEDTOBREATHE

Running From The Scene – Manic Bloom

King of Kings – David Curtis

The Saving One – Starfield

Erase – Disciple

Light Up the Sk – Thousand Foot Krutch

Warm Up – NF

Nuthin’ – Lecrae

You Remain – Foreverlin

Unknown Land – Graceful Closure

Bummin’ – Relient K

Sadie Hawkins Dance – Relient K

I Won’t Let You Go – Switchfoot

Dare You To Move – Switchfoot