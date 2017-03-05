Home > John Staffieri, Uncategorized > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

March 5th, 2017

Your March 3rd/5th handcrafted playlist:

Hour 1

  1. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  2. BZRK (feat. KB) – Family Force 5
  3. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
  4. We Are The Broken – Seventh Day Slumber
  5. Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
  6. Faith – Citizens & Saints
  7. Warm Up – NF
  8. You Can’t Stop Me – Andy Mineo
  9. Unforsaken – Adelaide
  10. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  11. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  12. Saw This Coming – Awake O Sleeper
  13. Keep Me – Crowder
  14. Revolutionary Love – David Crowder Band
  15. Song of Deliverance – Zach Williams

Hour 2

  1. Voices – Out of Black
  2. Angels & Demons – Disciple
  3. Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  4. Unbreakable – Fireflight
  5. Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
  6. Satisfied – House of Heroes
  7. Know About It (feat. Derek Minor)- KJ-52
  8. Haters – Beacon Light
  9. Aliens – Luna Halo
  10. The Change – AsWeAre
  11. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  12. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  13. I Won’t Let You Go – Switchfoot
  14. God – Relient K

 




