Some Sort Of Rock Show
March 5th, 2017
Your March 3rd/5th handcrafted playlist:
Hour 1
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- BZRK (feat. KB) – Family Force 5
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
- We Are The Broken – Seventh Day Slumber
- Unknown Land – Graceful Closure
- Faith – Citizens & Saints
- Warm Up – NF
- You Can’t Stop Me – Andy Mineo
- Unforsaken – Adelaide
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Saw This Coming – Awake O Sleeper
- Keep Me – Crowder
- Revolutionary Love – David Crowder Band
- Song of Deliverance – Zach Williams
Hour 2
- Voices – Out of Black
- Angels & Demons – Disciple
- Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Unbreakable – Fireflight
- Pretty Little Phase – Hearts Like Lions
- Satisfied – House of Heroes
- Know About It (feat. Derek Minor)- KJ-52
- Haters – Beacon Light
- Aliens – Luna Halo
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- I Won’t Let You Go – Switchfoot
- God – Relient K