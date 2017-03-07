“The Shack” Winning Wednesday

Tomorrow is Winning Wednesday and we are giving you chances to call in to win “The Shack” compilation CD! It’s music from and inspired by the original motion picture. There are 14 songs and it includes many of artists that you hear on WJTL like Hillsong United, Francesca Battistelli, Lecrae, Skillet, We Are Messengers and For King & Country! Speaking of country, it also includes many country artists. It features Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s “Keep Your Eyes On Me” and Dan & Shay’s single “When I Pray For You”. You’ll have chances all day to call in to win, so keep this number handy – 717-392-3690

*Caller must not have won from WJTL in the past 30 days.

“The Shack” movie was released on March 3rd.