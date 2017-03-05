Home > Kristi Leigh, music, Staff Pages > Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Praise & Worship Show Playlist

March 5th, 2017

Kristi Leigh, WJTL DJ

Kristi@WJTL.com

Name

Artist

Album

Year

6AM

Strong Love

Jon Thurlow

Strong Love

2010

Psalm 91

Sonicflood

A Heart Like Yours

2008

Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)

Chris Tomlin

Burning Lights

2012

Fearless

Mia Fieldes

Ashes – EP

2015

You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)

Bethel Music

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

Give Us Your Courage

Tim Hughes

Happy Day

2009

Jesus

Chris Tomlin

Never Lose Sight

2016

Mighty Wave

Sarah Reeves

Broken Things

2011

Mighty To Save

Laura Story

Great God Who Saves

2008

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

Let There Be Light

2017

Psalm 3 (A Shield About Me)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

Your Love Is Strong

Jon Foreman

Limbs and Branches

2008

7AM

Almighty God (feat. Sandra McCracken)

All Sons & Daughters

All Sons & Daughters

2014

Mighty Is The Power Of The Cross

Chris Tomlin

Arriving

2004

Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)

Hillsong Live

Cornerstone EP

2013

Almighty God

Tim Hughes

Holding Nothing Back

2007

Safe Place

Heather Land

Pouring It Out for You

2011

Praise to the Lord, The Almighty

Christy Nockels

Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern

2004

Stronger

Hillsong

This Is Our God

2010

Make a Way (feat. Jon Egan)

Desperation Band

Banner (Deluxe Version)

2014

Strong in Us (feat. Brian Johnson)

Bethel Music

Tides

2013

Make A Way

I Am They

I Am They

2015

Praise You In This Storm

Casting Crowns

Lifesong

2005

Safe (feat. Bart Millard of MercyMe)

Phil Wickham

Heaven And Earth

2009

8AM

It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)

Bethel Music

You Make Me Brave (Live)

2014

A Mighty Fortress

Christy Nockels

Life Light Up

2009

You Are With Me

Seth & Nirva

Never Alone

2016

Psalm 91 (On Eagles’ Wings)

Shane & Shane

Psalms, Vol. 2

2015

God Is Our Refuge (Psalm 46)

Sovereign Grace Music

Psalms

2008

Psalm 62 (God Is a Refuge)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)

Bethel Music & Brian Johnson

We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]

2015

Almighty (feat. Chris Tomlin) [Live]

Passion

Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)

2014

Glorious and Mighty (Psalm 96)

Sovereign Grace Music

Psalms

2008

Desert Song

Hillsong United

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

2009

Hallelujah (Friend and King)

Tim Hughes

Pocketful of Faith

2015

Almighty God (feat. Candi Pearson Shelton)

Todd Fields

North Point Live: Here + Now

2012

Mighty 

Kristene DiMarco

Mighty

2015

9AM

Psalm 91 (He Knows My Name)

Robbie Seay Band

Psalms LP

2015

Desert Soul

Rend Collective

Homemade Worship By Handmade People

2012

Strong God

Meredith Andrews

Worth It All

2013

Always

Kristian Stanfill

Passion: Here For You

2011

Desert Song

Hillsong United

Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls

2009

When I Am Afraid

Laura Hackett

Laura Hackett

2009




