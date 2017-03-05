Praise & Worship Show Playlist
Kristi Leigh, WJTL DJ
Kristi@WJTL.com
|
Name
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Year
|
6AM
|
Strong Love
|
Jon Thurlow
|
Strong Love
|
2010
|
Psalm 91
|
Sonicflood
|
A Heart Like Yours
|
2008
|
Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Burning Lights
|
2012
|
Fearless
|
Mia Fieldes
|
Ashes – EP
|
2015
|
You Make Me Brave (feat. Amanda Cook)
|
Bethel Music
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
Give Us Your Courage
|
Tim Hughes
|
Happy Day
|
2009
|
Jesus
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Never Lose Sight
|
2016
|
Mighty Wave
|
Sarah Reeves
|
Broken Things
|
2011
|
Mighty To Save
|
Laura Story
|
Great God Who Saves
|
2008
|
What A Beautiful Name
|
Hillsong Worship
|
Let There Be Light
|
2017
|
Psalm 3 (A Shield About Me)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
Your Love Is Strong
|
Jon Foreman
|
Limbs and Branches
|
2008
|
7AM
|
Almighty God (feat. Sandra McCracken)
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
All Sons & Daughters
|
2014
|
Mighty Is The Power Of The Cross
|
Chris Tomlin
|
Arriving
|
2004
|
Cornerstone (My Hope Is Built)
|
Hillsong Live
|
Cornerstone EP
|
2013
|
Almighty God
|
Tim Hughes
|
Holding Nothing Back
|
2007
|
Safe Place
|
Heather Land
|
Pouring It Out for You
|
2011
|
Praise to the Lord, The Almighty
|
Christy Nockels
|
Passion: Hymns Ancient and Modern
|
2004
|
Stronger
|
Hillsong
|
This Is Our God
|
2010
|
Make a Way (feat. Jon Egan)
|
Desperation Band
|
Banner (Deluxe Version)
|
2014
|
Strong in Us (feat. Brian Johnson)
|
Bethel Music
|
Tides
|
2013
|
Make A Way
|
I Am They
|
I Am They
|
2015
|
Praise You In This Storm
|
Casting Crowns
|
Lifesong
|
2005
|
Safe (feat. Bart Millard of MercyMe)
|
Phil Wickham
|
Heaven And Earth
|
2009
|
8AM
|
It is Well (feat. Kristene DiMarco)
|
Bethel Music
|
You Make Me Brave (Live)
|
2014
|
A Mighty Fortress
|
Christy Nockels
|
Life Light Up
|
2009
|
You Are With Me
|
Seth & Nirva
|
Never Alone
|
2016
|
Psalm 91 (On Eagles’ Wings)
|
Shane & Shane
|
Psalms, Vol. 2
|
2015
|
God Is Our Refuge (Psalm 46)
|
Sovereign Grace Music
|
Psalms
|
2008
|
Psalm 62 (God Is a Refuge)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live)
|
Bethel Music & Brian Johnson
|
We Will Not Be Shaken (Live) [Deluxe Edition]
|
2015
|
Almighty (feat. Chris Tomlin) [Live]
|
Passion
|
Passion: Take It All (Deluxe Edition / Live)
|
2014
|
Glorious and Mighty (Psalm 96)
|
Sovereign Grace Music
|
Psalms
|
2008
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls
|
2009
|
Hallelujah (Friend and King)
|
Tim Hughes
|
Pocketful of Faith
|
2015
|
Almighty God (feat. Candi Pearson Shelton)
|
Todd Fields
|
North Point Live: Here + Now
|
2012
|
Mighty
|
Kristene DiMarco
|
Mighty
|
2015
|
9AM
|
Psalm 91 (He Knows My Name)
|
Robbie Seay Band
|
Psalms LP
|
2015
|
Desert Soul
|
Rend Collective
|
Homemade Worship By Handmade People
|
2012
|
Strong God
|
Meredith Andrews
|
Worth It All
|
2013
|
Always
|
Kristian Stanfill
|
Passion: Here For You
|
2011
|
Desert Song
|
Hillsong United
|
Across The Earth – Tear Down The Walls
|
2009
|
When I Am Afraid
|
Laura Hackett
|
Laura Hackett
|
2009