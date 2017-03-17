Home > John Staffieri > Some Sort Of Rock Show
Some Sort Of Rock Show

March 17th, 2017

Your Handcrafted Playlist for your March 17th/19th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

  1. Holy Water – Switchfoot
  2. Closer – Philmont
  3. These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
  4. Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
  5. Tear It Up – Kutless
  6. Gods & Kings – Finding Iris
  7. Warm Up – NF
  8. I Know – Lecrae
  9. Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
  10. Never Back Down – Nine Lashes
  11. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  12. Come Alive – Attaboy
  13. Wash Away – As We Ascend
  14. Tell Me – As We Ascend
  15. Unforsaken – Adelaide

Hour 2

  1. Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
  2. Take Me Over – RED
  3. Erase – Disciple
  4. Voices – Out of Black
  5. You Remain – Foreverlin
  6. Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
  7. God – Relient K
  8. Something to Say – The Red Airplanes
  9. Every New Day – Five Iron Frenzy
  10. The Change – AsWeAre
  11. Back From the Dead – Skillet
  12. Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
  13. Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
  14. Life Again – Decyfer Down
  15. Unknown Land – Graceful Closure



