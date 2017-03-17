Your Handcrafted Playlist for your March 17th/19th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:

Hour 1

Holy Water – Switchfoot

Closer – Philmont

These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada

Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind

Tear It Up – Kutless

Gods & Kings – Finding Iris

Warm Up – NF

I Know – Lecrae

Mirror Mirror – Random Hero

Never Back Down – Nine Lashes

Out Of This World – Family Force 5

Come Alive – Attaboy

Wash Away – As We Ascend

Tell Me – As We Ascend