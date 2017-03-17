Some Sort Of Rock Show
March 17th, 2017
Your Handcrafted Playlist for your March 17th/19th episode of Some Sort of Rock Show:
Hour 1
- Holy Water – Switchfoot
- Closer – Philmont
- These Arrows Shoot To Kill – Flagship Armada
- Birds Will Never Fly – Come Wind
- Tear It Up – Kutless
- Gods & Kings – Finding Iris
- Warm Up – NF
- I Know – Lecrae
- Mirror Mirror – Random Hero
- Never Back Down – Nine Lashes
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- Come Alive – Attaboy
- Wash Away – As We Ascend
- Tell Me – As We Ascend
- Unforsaken – Adelaide
Hour 2
- Lifeline – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Take Me Over – RED
- Erase – Disciple
- Voices – Out of Black
- You Remain – Foreverlin
- Bringing You Back to Life – Light45
- God – Relient K
- Something to Say – The Red Airplanes
- Every New Day – Five Iron Frenzy
- The Change – AsWeAre
- Back From the Dead – Skillet
- Beneath the Skin – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh
- Beautiful Lie – Decyfer Down
- Life Again – Decyfer Down
- Unknown Land – Graceful Closure