Five Fun Free Family Things To Do March 17-19, 2017

Five Fun Free Family Things To Do This Weekend

March 17-19, 2017

5 Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017 tomorrow (Sat. March 18th) beginning at 1pm on Walnut Street at Commonwealth Avenue, turn left on Fourth Street, right onto Market, right on Second, right onto North, ending at North Third Street. More Info: HarrisburgStPatricksDayParade.com

4 Historical Instrumental Treasures tomorrow (Saturday, March 18) 1:30pm at Lititz Public Library, Kissel Hill Road in Lititz. Gentry Stoltzfus will present historic instruments from the Lititz Moravian Archives Collection. Sponsored by the Lititz Historical Foundation. More Inf: 717 626-2255

3 The Keystone Brass Quintet 40th Anniversary Concert, tonight (Friday, March 17) 7pm at Bethany United Church of Christ, Main Street, Ephrata. The concert will include pieces arranged by members of the group past and present.

2 The Celtic Classic Dog Show at The York Expo Center in York today , Saturday and Sunday (March 17-19) beginning at 8am each day. The Lancaster Kennel Club, Delaware County and York County Kennel Clubs present The Celtic Classic Annual All Breed Dog Show. Over 800 entries each day in either Conformation, Obedience and Rally events. The Celtic Classic runs March 15-19, 2017. Admission is free. More Info: WP.TheCelticClassic.com

1 Building Industry Association of Lancaster County Spring Home Show Friday 1-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm (March 17-19) at Nook Sports. Over 125 Local Conntractors, Giveaways, Food Drive and more. More Info: BIASpringHomeShow.com