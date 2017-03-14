Winning Wednesday DJs choice of CDs!
March 14th, 2017
Tomorrow is Winning Wednesday and we are giving away a variety of CDs! It’s DJs choice, so they will choose a CD to give away! Here are some of CDs that we will have to give away tomorrow:
Johnny Diaz – Everything is Changing
7eventhtimedown – #GODISONTHEMOVE
David Dunn – Yellow Balloons
All Things New – The Good News
Danny Gokey – Rise
Plumb – Exhale
Fellowship Creative – Running To Follow.
Keep listening all day for chances to call in and win. 717-392-3690
*Caller must not have won in the past 30 days.