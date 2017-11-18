Some Sort Of Rock Show
November 18th, 2017
Hour 1
- Get Down – Finding Favour
- House Of Cards – Manafest
- Out Of This World – Family Force 5
- This Is Not A Test – TobyMac
- Anthology – Thrice
- Broken Lines – Foreverlin
- Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones
- In Between- Lybecker
- Running From The Scene
- God Is With Us – Disciple
- Hero – Skillet
- Gone – RED
- Legends – The Afters
- The Way You Are – The Afters
- Something Made To List – Remedy Drive
Hour 2
- All Of Me – Ashes Remain
- Untraveled Road – Thousand Foot Krutch
- Until The Night’s Gone – Graceful Closure
- Alone – Adelaide
- Shouting Grounds – Crowder
- Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
- Smash Hit – All Star United
- Chem 6A – Switchfoot
- Gallows – Dustin Kensrue
- Stereo – Mike Mains & The Branches
- Must Have Done Something Right – Relient K
- Move – Audio Adrenaline
- Your Love Breaks Every Boundary
- Thankful For You – TobyMac