Some Sort Of Rock Show

November 18th, 2017

Hour 1

  1. Get Down – Finding Favour
  2. House Of Cards – Manafest
  3. Out Of This World – Family Force 5
  4. This Is Not A Test – TobyMac
  5. Anthology – Thrice
  6. Broken Lines – Foreverlin
  7. Dead In The Water – Army Of Bones
  8. In Between- Lybecker
  9. Running From The Scene
  10. God Is With Us – Disciple
  11. Hero – Skillet
  12. Gone – RED
  13. Legends – The Afters
  14. The Way You Are – The Afters
  15. Something Made To List – Remedy Drive

Hour 2

  1. All Of Me – Ashes Remain
  2. Untraveled Road – Thousand Foot Krutch
  3. Until The Night’s Gone – Graceful Closure
  4. Alone – Adelaide
  5. Shouting Grounds – Crowder
  6. Don’t Bring That Trouble – NEEDTOBREATHE
  7. Smash Hit – All Star United
  8. Chem 6A – Switchfoot
  9. Gallows – Dustin Kensrue
  10. Stereo – Mike Mains & The Branches
  11. Must Have Done Something Right – Relient K
  12. Move – Audio Adrenaline
  13. Your Love Breaks Every Boundary
  14. Thankful For You – TobyMac



