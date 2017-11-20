Updated Local Artist List!

ANN D’ALESSANDRO-

So, I’ve tried to update our local artist list and got rid of the My Space links… (I guess it was probably about time to do an update!)

The WJTL listening area has been graced with lots of local talent! For example, going back “just a few years” we’ve had Innocence Mission, The Ocean Blue, Erik Schouten Band, FFH (Far From Home), Rainchildren, Unsettled, Jawbone Hill, The Beginners, Reveal, Skankin Bouvas and so many more that I can’t list them all here!

We get phone calls from people looking for local artists to perform at their events so I decided to try to compile a list of some of the current local artists and their websites:

-Allan Scott Band – Singer/Songwriter- https://www.allanscottmusic.com/

– Blue Sky Falls – modern pop band – https://www.facebook.com/BlueSkyFallsBand/

-Cristabelle Braden – Singer/Songrwriter – http://www.cristabellebraden.com/

-Steve Bridgeman: acoustic/folk/jazz – https://www.facebook.com/steven.bridgeman

-Mark Cable: worship/AC – markcable.com

-Steven Courtney: Kids Cookie Break – stevencourtney.com

-Michael Ferrari: alternative/acoustic – https://www.facebook.com/TheMichaelFerrari

-Randy & Jade Fisher: Authentic, family oriented stories & music.– https://www.randyandjadefisher.com/

-Bruce Fite: Kids Cookie Break – https://www.facebook.com/BruceFiteMusic

-Matt Goss: pop/soul – mattgossband.com

-Lindsay Graham: Singer/Songwriter – http://lindsaygrahammusic.com/

-Joy Ike: pop/soul – joyike.com

-Intent Worship: https://www.facebook.com/IntentWorship/

-Caitlin Jane: Piano Driven Music – Singer/Songwriter – CaitlinJaneTunes.com

-Chris Kauffman: indie/acoustic- https://www.facebook.com/chris.kauffman.796

-Walt & Amy Lindberg: Worship Leaders – waltandamymusic.com

-Matt Monticchio: classical/experimental/jazz- https://www.facebook.com/matthew.monticchio

-My Heart To Fear: screamo/rock – https://www.facebook.com/myhearttofear/

-Mackenzie Paige: Folk-Singer/Songwriter – http://www.mackenziepaige.net/

-Phredd: Kids Cookie Break – phreddcentral.com

-Doug Plank: Worship Leader / Singer/Songwriter –https://soundcloud.com/walkdaplank

-Jim Rule: Kids Cookie Break – jimrule.com

-Marty Shaughnessy: folk/rock – https://www.facebook.com/MartyShaughnessyMusic

-Shelleen: Author/Singer/Songwriter – http://shelleensings.com/ & www.hiswordweaver.com

-Sorensen: Kimberly & Jeremy Sorensen – https://www.sorensenmusic.com/

-Matt Wheeler: Singer/Songwriter – http://www.mattwheeleronline.com/

-Christopher Wright: indie/rock/pop- christopherwright.com

-Matt Zook: https://www.facebook.com/Matthew-Zook-Worship-Leader-103061446400312/

Other:

-Brett A Myers – Illusionist – https://brettamyers.com/

-Piercing Word – http://www.piercingword.org/

-Promise Players – http://promiseplayers.org/promise-players

-Servant Stage Company –https://www.servantstagecompany.com/

(Sorry if I missed you! Please send your contact information so we can add you to the list!)

Updated November 2017

Ann D’Alessandro –

ann@wjtl.com