Birthday

Leave a comment Go to comments
  1. Becki Buser
    June 22nd, 2013 at 09:07 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    If I submitted a birthday last night June 21 would it have been read on air on the 22? We didn’t hear it! Not a problem just wanted to know for future a reference. This was my first time doing this for my son he is turning 10 today!

  2. kristi
    June 24th, 2013 at 11:17 | #2
    Reply | Quote

    Hi Becki! Usually it would have made the list, but it appears that this time, updates after Friday morning were not included in the birthdays. We apologize and hope that your son had a fantastic birthday!

  3. Trevor Enck
    September 4th, 2013 at 11:55 | #3
    Reply | Quote

    Just wondering how you determine which birthdays you say the age and which you don’t… does it have to be part of the “Special Info” when you first register the birthday online?

  4. kristi
    September 4th, 2013 at 12:06 | #4
    Reply | Quote

    Hi Trevor! Since some people prefer not to have their age announced, we generally don’t announce the age if it’s over 25.

  5. Phil Hodges
    September 27th, 2013 at 19:10 | #5
    Reply | Quote

    You mentioned both mine and my son’s name today. (9/27) However, it is only my son’s birthday, not mine. You can remove my name off of today. Thanks.

  6. Danielle
    October 9th, 2013 at 14:30 | #6
    Reply | Quote

    I was just trying to enter two names on the list and for both names the month drop down box worked but the day and year were not working. I did put the dates into the Special section. It was for Stephen and Samantha Lindemuth. Thanks.

  7. Jennifer Hartman
    October 9th, 2013 at 15:02 | #7
    Reply | Quote

    I tried to sign up for the birthday list but was unable to give the day. It only allowed the month. The drop down menus for day and year were not working.

    Jen

  8. Laverne Miller
    October 9th, 2013 at 15:18 | #8
    Reply | Quote

    WJTL is the Best radio station in SE PA.

    Would only like a better signal in the eastern part of Lanc County!!

  9. kristi
    October 9th, 2013 at 16:19 | #9
    Reply | Quote

    Thanks for letting us know, Jennifer! It should be fixed now. Please try again and let us know if you have any more trouble.

  10. kristi
    October 9th, 2013 at 16:21 | #10
    Reply | Quote

    We appreciate you filling us in, Danielle! The problem is fixed now. Please try again. (If you have any other issues, let us know.)

  11. Sharon Ginder
    October 9th, 2013 at 21:57 | #11
    Reply | Quote

    I just submitted a birthday and I got distracted and I believe I forgot to use the drop-down box for the year (1962) . Do I need to resubmit the birthday? Thanks.

  12. Donna Martin
    October 14th, 2013 at 06:59 | #12
    Reply | Quote

    Hey my birthday is today and my name wasn’t mentioned. How come?

  13. phredd
    October 14th, 2013 at 09:33 | #13
    Reply | Quote

    Hey Donna, was it added this year? Birthdays must be added each year because they are not kept from year to year.

  14. Karen Reen
    November 5th, 2013 at 09:44 | #14
    Reply | Quote

    Oops, I think I accidentally submitted my son’s birthday twice, sorry:-(

  15. Michele
    November 9th, 2013 at 15:47 | #15
    Reply | Quote

    Hi! Do you snail mail the giftcards for the winners of the Stauffers drawing?

  16. Terri Wos
    November 10th, 2013 at 07:36 | #16
    Reply | Quote

    It is always a blessing to hear the birthday greetings! Your website says that the birthday greetings come on Sat at 7:50, but they came on at 8:50 on Sat.! Keep up the great work! Christian radio is such an uplifting blessing!

  17. MaLisa Jordan
    January 2nd, 2014 at 11:52 | #17
    Reply | Quote

    Hi, I was wondering how you get the Stauffer’s gift card after you win. We checked your website and our email and we don’t have any information. Please let us know.

  18. ann
    January 2nd, 2014 at 14:17 | #18
    Reply | Quote

    You should get an email from SKH. Forward the email along with your mailing address to ann@wjtl.com

  19. Lise Miller
    January 2nd, 2014 at 16:32 | #19
    Reply | Quote

    I just submitted many family and friends names and realized I need to edit one of the names since I forgot to change the date for his birthday! How can I edit what I already submitted?

  20. kristi
    January 3rd, 2014 at 10:15 | #20
    Reply | Quote

    Here’s what to do, Lise: Go ahead and submit the correct ones again. Then, email Fred@WJTL.com and tell him which ones were wrong. He’ll take care of it. Make sense?

  21. Lise Miller
    January 5th, 2014 at 15:14 | #21
    Reply | Quote

    Sounds great! Will try this, thanks and Happy New 2014!
    Lise’

  22. Bonnie Brinkman
    January 6th, 2014 at 09:44 | #22
    Reply | Quote

    I missed the birthday announcements today. Can you let me know the winner of the Stauffer’s gift? My future daughter-in-law was among the names (if I sumbitted it correctly).

  23. phredd
    January 6th, 2014 at 12:46 | #23
    Reply | Quote

    Hey Bonnie, Today’s Winner was Amanda Rissler of East Earl. Thanks!

  24. Katrina
    January 25th, 2014 at 08:37 | #24
    Reply | Quote

    My husband submitted our son Micah’s 10 th birthday announcement for today Sat, January 25. We did not hear any announcement of birthdays at 7:50am? Did we miss it or did our request-made a few weeks ago-not go through?
    Thanks, Katrina

  25. Katrina
    January 25th, 2014 at 08:56 | #25
    Reply | Quote

    Heard it! Thanks so much! Katrina

  26. David Malin
    June 18th, 2014 at 15:28 | #26
    Reply | Quote

    Happy 1st Birthday to Makenna from Nanna and Pappy

  27. Donna Zercher
    August 1st, 2014 at 12:12 | #27
    Reply | Quote

    I entered my granddaughter”s name (Amanda VanOverbeke) birthday to be announced on August 4th Monday… I forgot to write how to say her last name… Van over beck….. also could you announce that she is “15 years old Love Grandma-Maw”… Thanks.. i love your radio station and I listen to it in the car and at work…. it is a “great help to get thru the work day!” Donna Zercher

  28. Donna Zercher
    August 4th, 2014 at 11:23 | #28
    Reply | Quote

    Hello! just want to drop a line and let you know that made my grandaughters birthday “special” hearing her birthday announced on the radio… Thanks so very much…. I hope I went thru the right procedure to get her Stauffers Gift card mailed to her… < < Thanks again… the little simple things in life are always the special things in a persons life.

  29. Marysue Perry
    September 11th, 2014 at 08:00 | #29
    Reply | Quote

    Hi! I heard my sister Lisa Perry name announced on September 9,2014. I didn’t hear who the SKH gift card winner was. Who won. How do you determine the winner.

  30. phredd
    September 11th, 2014 at 12:47 | #30
    Reply | Quote

    Hi Marysue, I hope your sister had a great birthday. The SKH Gift Card Winners are chosen randomly by the computer. The Sept 9 winner has been contacted. Thanks!

  31. Cindy
    December 16th, 2014 at 12:20 | #31
    Reply | Quote

    I drive to work at 7:30 every week day. I love to listen to the birthdays especially at the beginning when you tell me what special day it is. Then I get to work and share the special day. My favorite is chocolate day. But that should be every day. lol. Keep up the good work.

  32. Mindi
    February 12th, 2015 at 11:28 | #32
    Reply | Quote

    Sorry I think two of the birthday’s I entered twice, because they went through before I was ready.

  33. Kim Worley
    April 1st, 2015 at 06:58 | #33
    Reply | Quote

    I had a problem inputting my husband’s bday into the system yesterday and chose
    The incorrect date! His bday was read this morning, 4/1, and his bday is 4/2. This is not
    An April Fool’s joke! I did input it again with the correct date, after not being sure it
    Went through the first time. So sorry!! I’ll try to do better next year!

  34. Lise Miller
    April 11th, 2015 at 09:00 | #34
    Reply | Quote

    Could you say the birthdays again for today April 11th, please? I missed the announcement by a minute.

  35. ann
    April 13th, 2015 at 10:05 | #35
    Reply | Quote

    Sorry!
    The birthdays are announced on the air Mon-Fri at 6:50am and 7:35am. Sat & Sun birthdays are announced Saturday at 8:50am.

  36. Pattie Tome
    June 17th, 2015 at 19:08 | #36
    Reply | Quote

    My sister-in-law listened yesterday (6/17) for her birthday but did not hear it. She figured it must have expired or something. I went in just now and submitted it for her in hops that you could announce it late. She is a wonderful sister-in-law and I’d love to surprise her this way. Is it possible? Her name is Des Douglas and she lives in Mount Joy.

  37. phredd
    June 19th, 2015 at 10:14 | #37
    Reply | Quote

    Hey Pattie, Birthdays need to be entered each year, as they do expire after the fact. Hope your sister-in-law had a great birthday!

  38. Janet heisey
    December 17th, 2015 at 19:59 | #38
    Reply | Quote

    Who was today’s birthday winner, please. (Dec 17 2015). Thank you!!

  39. phredd
    December 18th, 2015 at 14:06 | #39
    Reply | Quote

    The Winner for Dec 17 was James Shoff. Thanks Janet!

  40. Londa Brandt
    April 11th, 2016 at 15:55 | #40
    Reply | Quote

    I just wondering who is the winner for April 11, 2016. Thank you Phredd

  41. phredd
    April 12th, 2016 at 11:31 | #41
    Reply | Quote

    Hi Londa. Allie From Manheim was the Birthday Winner April 11.

  42. Bonnie Dickel
    May 4th, 2016 at 07:57 | #42
    Reply | Quote

    Can you tell me who the Stauffer’s birthday winner was today, May 4th. Thankyou

    We Love WJTL!

  43. Annie Bananie
    May 4th, 2016 at 13:35 | #43
    Reply | Quote

    Grace Marie Bailey

  44. Maria
    November 16th, 2016 at 09:43 | #44
    Reply | Quote

    Good Morning, who is today’s birthday winner of the Stauffer of Kissel Hill card? thank you

  45. ann
    November 16th, 2016 at 11:25 | #45
    Reply | Quote

    Shtefan Roads

  46. Ezequiel Cruz
    May 12th, 2017 at 08:16 | #46
    Reply | Quote

    Disappointed Daughter name was not mentioned. Zelia Joy Cruz 5/12/17. Is there anyway it could be mentioned tomorrow Saturday 5/13/17. Please reply ASAP. I’d like for her to hear it. Thanks, Zeke (Lititz). May GOD Bless You and Yours.

  47. phredd
    May 15th, 2017 at 09:36 | #47
    Reply | Quote

    Hey Zeke, Just seeing this Monday morning. Zelia was on our birthday list Friday and I’m pretty sure we announced it both at 6:50am and 7:35am.

Comment pages
1 2 1576