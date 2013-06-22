If I submitted a birthday last night June 21 would it have been read on air on the 22? We didn’t hear it! Not a problem just wanted to know for future a reference. This was my first time doing this for my son he is turning 10 today!
Hi Becki! Usually it would have made the list, but it appears that this time, updates after Friday morning were not included in the birthdays. We apologize and hope that your son had a fantastic birthday!
Just wondering how you determine which birthdays you say the age and which you don’t… does it have to be part of the “Special Info” when you first register the birthday online?
Hi Trevor! Since some people prefer not to have their age announced, we generally don’t announce the age if it’s over 25.
You mentioned both mine and my son’s name today. (9/27) However, it is only my son’s birthday, not mine. You can remove my name off of today. Thanks.
I was just trying to enter two names on the list and for both names the month drop down box worked but the day and year were not working. I did put the dates into the Special section. It was for Stephen and Samantha Lindemuth. Thanks.
I tried to sign up for the birthday list but was unable to give the day. It only allowed the month. The drop down menus for day and year were not working.
Jen
WJTL is the Best radio station in SE PA.
Would only like a better signal in the eastern part of Lanc County!!
Thanks for letting us know, Jennifer! It should be fixed now. Please try again and let us know if you have any more trouble.
We appreciate you filling us in, Danielle! The problem is fixed now. Please try again. (If you have any other issues, let us know.)
I just submitted a birthday and I got distracted and I believe I forgot to use the drop-down box for the year (1962) . Do I need to resubmit the birthday? Thanks.
Hey my birthday is today and my name wasn’t mentioned. How come?
Hey Donna, was it added this year? Birthdays must be added each year because they are not kept from year to year.
Oops, I think I accidentally submitted my son’s birthday twice, sorry:-(
Hi! Do you snail mail the giftcards for the winners of the Stauffers drawing?
It is always a blessing to hear the birthday greetings! Your website says that the birthday greetings come on Sat at 7:50, but they came on at 8:50 on Sat.! Keep up the great work! Christian radio is such an uplifting blessing!
Hi, I was wondering how you get the Stauffer’s gift card after you win. We checked your website and our email and we don’t have any information. Please let us know.
You should get an email from SKH. Forward the email along with your mailing address to ann@wjtl.com
I just submitted many family and friends names and realized I need to edit one of the names since I forgot to change the date for his birthday! How can I edit what I already submitted?
Here’s what to do, Lise: Go ahead and submit the correct ones again. Then, email Fred@WJTL.com and tell him which ones were wrong. He’ll take care of it. Make sense?
Sounds great! Will try this, thanks and Happy New 2014!
Lise’
I missed the birthday announcements today. Can you let me know the winner of the Stauffer’s gift? My future daughter-in-law was among the names (if I sumbitted it correctly).
Hey Bonnie, Today’s Winner was Amanda Rissler of East Earl. Thanks!
My husband submitted our son Micah’s 10 th birthday announcement for today Sat, January 25. We did not hear any announcement of birthdays at 7:50am? Did we miss it or did our request-made a few weeks ago-not go through?
Thanks, Katrina
Heard it! Thanks so much! Katrina
Happy 1st Birthday to Makenna from Nanna and Pappy
I entered my granddaughter”s name (Amanda VanOverbeke) birthday to be announced on August 4th Monday… I forgot to write how to say her last name… Van over beck….. also could you announce that she is “15 years old Love Grandma-Maw”… Thanks.. i love your radio station and I listen to it in the car and at work…. it is a “great help to get thru the work day!” Donna Zercher
Hello! just want to drop a line and let you know that made my grandaughters birthday “special” hearing her birthday announced on the radio… Thanks so very much…. I hope I went thru the right procedure to get her Stauffers Gift card mailed to her… < < Thanks again… the little simple things in life are always the special things in a persons life.
Hi! I heard my sister Lisa Perry name announced on September 9,2014. I didn’t hear who the SKH gift card winner was. Who won. How do you determine the winner.
Hi Marysue, I hope your sister had a great birthday. The SKH Gift Card Winners are chosen randomly by the computer. The Sept 9 winner has been contacted. Thanks!
I drive to work at 7:30 every week day. I love to listen to the birthdays especially at the beginning when you tell me what special day it is. Then I get to work and share the special day. My favorite is chocolate day. But that should be every day. lol. Keep up the good work.
Sorry I think two of the birthday’s I entered twice, because they went through before I was ready.
I had a problem inputting my husband’s bday into the system yesterday and chose
The incorrect date! His bday was read this morning, 4/1, and his bday is 4/2. This is not
An April Fool’s joke! I did input it again with the correct date, after not being sure it
Went through the first time. So sorry!! I’ll try to do better next year!
Could you say the birthdays again for today April 11th, please? I missed the announcement by a minute.
Sorry!
The birthdays are announced on the air Mon-Fri at 6:50am and 7:35am. Sat & Sun birthdays are announced Saturday at 8:50am.
My sister-in-law listened yesterday (6/17) for her birthday but did not hear it. She figured it must have expired or something. I went in just now and submitted it for her in hops that you could announce it late. She is a wonderful sister-in-law and I’d love to surprise her this way. Is it possible? Her name is Des Douglas and she lives in Mount Joy.
Hey Pattie, Birthdays need to be entered each year, as they do expire after the fact. Hope your sister-in-law had a great birthday!
Who was today’s birthday winner, please. (Dec 17 2015). Thank you!!
The Winner for Dec 17 was James Shoff. Thanks Janet!
I just wondering who is the winner for April 11, 2016. Thank you Phredd
Hi Londa. Allie From Manheim was the Birthday Winner April 11.
Can you tell me who the Stauffer’s birthday winner was today, May 4th. Thankyou
We Love WJTL!
Grace Marie Bailey
Good Morning, who is today’s birthday winner of the Stauffer of Kissel Hill card? thank you
Shtefan Roads
Disappointed Daughter name was not mentioned. Zelia Joy Cruz 5/12/17. Is there anyway it could be mentioned tomorrow Saturday 5/13/17. Please reply ASAP. I’d like for her to hear it. Thanks, Zeke (Lititz). May GOD Bless You and Yours.
Hey Zeke, Just seeing this Monday morning. Zelia was on our birthday list Friday and I’m pretty sure we announced it both at 6:50am and 7:35am.
