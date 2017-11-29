Adoption Night At The Movies!

WJTL will be broadcasting live tomorrow from the Adoption Coalition of Lancaster County’s Free Movie Night at Penn Cinema. Held in conjunction with National Adoption Awareness Month, the event aims to help raise awareness of the need for foster and adoptive families. WJTL will be there from 5pm-7pm.

The WJTL Road Crew will be all set up and we’ll have lots of great stuff for the kids including KCB pencils, our WJTL/KCB wristbands, and all of our stickers and fun!

Tomorrow’s free event includes the PG movie “Storks” while supplies last on Thursday, Nov. 30th at 6:30pm at Penn Cinema in Lititz.

Of course, there will be lots of folks from the Adoption Coalition of Lancaster here to answer questions and connect with in the event you have questions about adoption or foster care.

The Adoption Coalition of Lancaster County is a group of agencies affiliated with the Statewide Adoption & Permanency Network (SWAN), who share the goal of finding permanent adoptive homes for children in the state foster care system. Members of the ACLC include Bethanna, Bethany Christian Services, COBYS Family Services, Families United Network, Pressley Ridge, and the Lancaster County Children & Youth Social Service Agency.

Penn Cinema is located at 541 Airport Road, Lititz. Click here for more details.

For more information contact mary@cobys.org.