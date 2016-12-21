Christmas Dinners & Celebrations!

ANN D’ALESSANDRO –

Looking for something to do on Christmas Day or need a place to go & connect with others? Here are some options for Christmas Dinners and Fellowship on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day!

***1. A Family Christmas on Dec. 24th from 5pm-7pm at Transcend Church. Music, the Christmas story, free family photos in front of the Christmas Tree, a free meal, and free backpacks for children! Sign up at www.transcendchurch.org/Christmas;717-831-8545 ***2. On December 24th, the Lancaster County Project for the Needy holiday dinner distribution will take place at Clipper Stadium, 650 North Prince Street, Lancaster. The distribution will begin at 8:00 am. ***3. St Matthew in York is having a Free Christmas Day Dinner for those in need or spending the day alone. Full meal served 11am-3pm. Everyone welcome. 717-845-2721 ***4. The 3 churches in Brownstown are offering a free Community Christmas Dinner at the West Earl Firehall in Brownstown from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25th for anyone. Take out meals are available or you can call 717-656-7570 to request a delivered meal. ***5. Community Christmas Day Dinner from Noon-3pm at New Creation Community Church in Dover. Everyone is welcome. Reservations are not required but would be helpful to ensure adequate food is prepared. Call the church office at 717 764 0252 for reservations. Delivery available.

All of these events are listed on our events calendar – https://wjtl.com/events/

Ann D’Alessandro -Wishing You A Very Merry Christmas!!

ann@wjtl.com