Compassion Guatemala Trip

Lisa and I will be heading back to Guatemala with Compassion International January 28-February 4, 2017

We will be visiting GU-501. That is Compassion’s project many WJTL listeners helped sponsor in 2015.

If you have a sponsored child from GU-501 and you would like to send along a gift for your child, please put everything in a one gallon (or less) zip-lock bag. If you sponsor more than one child please make one for each child. The child’s name and number, along with the sponsor’s name and number, need to be clearly marked on the outside of each bag. Or you can put on a piece of paper that is able to be seen clearly through the bag. Please DO NOT send along any money inside the bags because we won’t have the chance to do currency exchange while on the trip.

Here’s a few ideas of small things you can include:

Photos

Postcards

Greeting cards

Coloring pages or small book

Paper crafts

Stickers

Bookmarks

Musical greeting cards

colored pencils, crayons or markers

hair ribbons & barrettes

school supplies

puzzles

Drop off, or mail your child’s gift (in a gallon, or quart bag) to WJTL, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim, PA 17545 by January 20th.

Lisa and I are looking forward to seeing the children we sponsor AND we are looking forward to delivering your gifts to your child as well.

Here’s a photo of what a baggie of gifts could look like.