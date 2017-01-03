WW: Win It Before You Can Buy It – Danny Gokey

Tomorrow is a Win It Before You Can Buy It Winning Wednesday!

You can see Danny Gokey on “The Very Next Thing Tour” with Casting Crown’s on April 28th at the Giant Center in Hershey. Click HERE for tickets.

Danny Gokey’s much anticipated new project, “Rise”, hits stores and digital platforms on Friday, January 13th, but today, WJTL is giving you the chance to win it before you can buy it! You’ve heard the title track on WJTL. Keep our number handy! 717 392-3690 and listen to WJTL on Winning Wednesday for your chance to call in to Win It Before You Can Buy It!